Tawazun Quality and Conformity signs MoUs with Hanwha, LIG of Korea to collaborate in testing, qualification

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Quality and Conformity (TQC) has signed multiple MoUs during its participation in IDEX 2025. The MoUs, signed separately with South Korean companies Hanwha and LIG, aim to strengthen cooperation in the testing and qualification of defense systems and products.

The MoUs aim also provide for facilitating the exchange of technical expertise, leveraging advanced testing facilities, and implementing global best practices to ensure the highest quality and efficiency of defence products.

The agreement with Hanwha focuses on expanding collaboration in the testing and qualification of defence systems and munitions. It includes developing testing procedures, sharing technical expertise, and utilising cutting-edge infrastructure, laboratories, and facilities to ensure compliance with the highest international standards.

Meanwhile, the MoU with LIG aims to foster cooperation in the testing and qualification of defense systems and defence products. The agreement covers the exchange of technical expertise, access to advanced testing facilities, and the application of best practices and global standards to ensure product quality.

This initiative underscores TQC’s commitment to building an international network of collaboration, advancing technological development and supporting the operational readiness of defense systems.

