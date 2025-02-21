Tawazun Quality & Conformity Signs MoU With French DCI
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 03:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) Tawazun Quality & Conformity (TQC) has signed an MoU with the French Group DCI to enhance cooperation in testing, qualification, training, and expertise exchange.
Under the MoU, Tawazun Quality and Conformity and DCI will collaborate on testing and qualification to ensure that defence systems meet the highest international quality standards.
It also focuses on sharing technical expertise and utilising advanced testing facilities, reinforcing Tawazun Quality and Conformity’s position as a regional and international hub of excellence in this field.
