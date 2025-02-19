Tawazun Quality & Conformity Signs MoU With MBDA At IDEX 2025
Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 09:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Quality & Conformity (TQC), a leading entity in testing and qualifying defence systems, munitions, and military products, has signed an MoU with the French company MBDA. The partnership aims to enhance cooperation in testing, qualification, training, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise in line with the highest international standards.
The MoU with MBDA, a global leader in missile and defence systems manufacturing, outlines a collaboration in testing and qualification of defence systems and munitions to ensure compliance with the highest quality standards.
The partnership also aims to facilitate technical knowledge exchange and leverage advanced testing facilities, reinforcing Tawazun Quality & Conformity’s ambition to establish itself as a regional center of excellence in this field.
Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Kaabi, CEO of Tawazun Quality and Conformity, said that the signing of the agreement with the MBDA marks a significant step towards strengthening strategic partnerships with leading global companies in the defence industry. This agreement aims to exchange expertise and knowledge in the fields of testing and evaluation of defence systems, in line with the highest international standards.
He stated, “We are committed to supporting national efforts to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the highest levels of quality in the defense industry. This contributes to achieving our objectives of developing local capabilities and reinforcing the UAE’s position in this vital sector.”
Commenting on the MoU, Patrice Hajjar - MBDA Vice president Export sales - middle East - said, “We are proud of this additional step in the frame of our global partnership. Providing our high-end expertise and support in this field will enable the Tawazun Quality & Conformity to further strengthen and meet the highest international standard levels of quality in missile testing and qualification. This initiative is the recognition of MBDA as a trusted partner for Tawazun aspiration to become a regional centre of excellence and for UAE growth in the defense sector. Cooperation, at the core of MBDA, will once again contribute to bring innovative processes and best practices to enhance our partners market position and sovereignty”.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s vision to develop strategic sectors ..
Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA at IDEX 2025
Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from Eissa Al Othman Endowment
FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her significant contributions to wom ..
EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX
EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure communications for defence se ..
DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015
Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024
UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation
SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'
Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed reaffirms leadership’s vision to develop strategic sectors during visit to IDE ..5 minutes ago
-
Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA at IDEX 20255 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show20 minutes ago
-
Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from Eissa Al Othman Endowment20 minutes ago
-
FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her significant contributions to women’s empowerment20 minutes ago
-
EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX35 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Mobility showcases its latest mobility innovations during 'UAE Innovates 2025'50 minutes ago
-
EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure communications for defence sector50 minutes ago
-
United Arab Emirates University showcases innovative projects at IDEX1 hour ago
-
DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 20151 hour ago
-
Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 20241 hour ago
-
UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation1 hour ago