Tawazun Quality & Conformity signs MoU with MBDA at IDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) Tawazun Quality & Conformity (TQC), a leading entity in testing and qualifying defence systems, munitions, and military products, has signed an MoU with the French company MBDA. The partnership aims to enhance cooperation in testing, qualification, training, and the exchange of knowledge and expertise in line with the highest international standards.

The MoU with MBDA, a global leader in missile and defence systems manufacturing, outlines a collaboration in testing and qualification of defence systems and munitions to ensure compliance with the highest quality standards.

The partnership also aims to facilitate technical knowledge exchange and leverage advanced testing facilities, reinforcing Tawazun Quality & Conformity’s ambition to establish itself as a regional center of excellence in this field.

Dr. Khalid Mohammed Al Kaabi, CEO of Tawazun Quality and Conformity, said that the signing of the agreement with the MBDA marks a significant step towards strengthening strategic partnerships with leading global companies in the defence industry. This agreement aims to exchange expertise and knowledge in the fields of testing and evaluation of defence systems, in line with the highest international standards.

He stated, “We are committed to supporting national efforts to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the highest levels of quality in the defense industry. This contributes to achieving our objectives of developing local capabilities and reinforcing the UAE’s position in this vital sector.”

Commenting on the MoU, Patrice Hajjar - MBDA Vice president Export sales - middle East - said, “We are proud of this additional step in the frame of our global partnership. Providing our high-end expertise and support in this field will enable the Tawazun Quality & Conformity to further strengthen and meet the highest international standard levels of quality in missile testing and qualification. This initiative is the recognition of MBDA as a trusted partner for Tawazun aspiration to become a regional centre of excellence and for UAE growth in the defense sector. Cooperation, at the core of MBDA, will once again contribute to bring innovative processes and best practices to enhance our partners market position and sovereignty”.