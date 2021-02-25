Tawazun Strategic Development Fund, Titomic sign agreement to set up 3D printing manufacturing facility

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) Strategic Development Fund (SDF) and Titomic, an Australian company have signed a collaboration agreement to assess the potential of setting up a joint venture between the parties to establish a local manufacturing line in order to produce advanced 3D printing technologies for large products and components at industrial scale for a variety of industries mainly focusing on aerospace, defense, oil and gas and mining in the UAE.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Dr Andreas Schwer, Chairman of Titomic Limited, and Mohamed Musabah Al Mazrouei - Director, Venture Investments, SDF.

The advanced technology additive manufacturing (3D Printing) plant will employ next-generation Industry 4.0 methods and industrial-scale automated production using high-performance metal alloys, including titanium for a variety of industry applications.

The potential joint venture between the parties will provide industrial scale 3D printing capability for the region. In addition, the 3D printing and manufacturing plant would also act as the distributor and after sale services center for Titomic products.

Titomic is an Australian listed public company (ASX:TTT) that utilizes patented additive manufacturing (3D Printing) technology with a reduced carbon footprint, robotic automation, Industry 4.0, and specialty materials expertise to create high-performance products and solve complex engineering challenges.

Strategic Development Fund (SDF), the investment arm of Tawazun Economic Council, is focused on financial return and economic impact within UAE’s strategic sectors, through equity investment in local and international partnerships and developmental funding towards UAE’s private sector.