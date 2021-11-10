UrduPoint.com

Tawazun To Highlight New Initiatives, Opportunities At Dubai Air Show 2021

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 08:45 PM

Tawazun to highlight new initiatives, opportunities at Dubai Air Show 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) Tawazun Economic Council (Tawazun) will demonstrate its evolvement as a catalyst for economic growth and the development of the UAE defense and security industry, at the upcoming Dubai Air Show.

Dubai Air Show 2021 will be held at Dubai World Central on 14-18 November.

Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Tawazun, said the Dubai Air Show is an ideal platform for the Council to announce new partnerships, to showcase new initiatives, and to explore new opportunities, especially in the aviation and aerospace domains.

"We are excited to be part of this year’s Dubai Air Show and look forward to highlighting our policy and our additional role as an enabler of the defense and aerospace growth, particularly in the areas of technology, supply chain, industrial infrastructure and asset management," he added.

Mona Ahmed Al Jaber, Director, Corporate Communication at Tawazun, said Tawazun would announce new projects and initiatives during Dubai Air Show, stemming from its role as a key enabler of the UAE’s defense & security industry.

"Also taking part is Tawazun Industrial Park, Tawazun’s integrated world-class business infrastructure in Abu Dhabi.

The Council’s senior management and representatives will be available to provide in-depth information about the program’s policy and its mandate to enable growth and development of the defense, aerospace and security industry in the UAE.

