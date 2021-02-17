UrduPoint.com
Tawazun To Present Its Vision For Investing In Defence Research At International Defence Conference 2021

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:45 PM

Tawazun to present its vision for investing in defence research at International Defence Conference 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2021) Tawazun Economic Council has announced its participation in the International Defence Conference 2021 which accompanies IDEX and NAVDEX 2021.

The conference will open in Abu Dhabi on February 20th in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

This edition of the conference is the first to be held after the International Defence Conference and Tawazun's Abu Dhabi International Offset Conference merged with the intention to form a comprehensive global conference that would combine the economic and defence and security sectors and cover issues related to knowledge transfer, technology and innovation, and fourth industrial revolution technologies for the benefit of global security and peace.

Tareq Abdulraheem Al Hosani, CEO of Tawazun Economic Council will participate in the third session which discusses ways to enhance research and development in defence industries in light of the rapid changes and growing resilience of the defence industry.

Al Hosani and other speakers will discuss research and development capabilities in the defence sector and available future technologies, including artificial intelligence, and the civilian applications supported by such research.

Al Hosani will also present the vision of Tawazun Economic Council of investing in R&D and innovation within the defence industry, parallel to investing in the commercial sector. He will discuss the main challenges in stimulating and developing this vital sector.

The conference includes four main sessions; the first session discusses ways to protect artificial intelligence and other Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies from misuse, while the second session focuses on supply chain disruptions in the defense sector. The third session explores research and development in the defence sector. The final session examines the challenges arising from the use of modern digital technologies in cybersecurity, and the implications of those challenges on defense sector decisions.

