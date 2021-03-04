UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tax Relief For Indians Abroad Owing To COVID-19

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:15 AM

Tax relief for Indians abroad owing to COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) NEW DELHI, 3rd March, 2021 (WAM) – The government of India has agreed to provide relief from double taxation to Indians living abroad who had to stay in India beyond their tax exemption stay limit on account of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s Central board of Direct taxes (CBDT) had received many representations requesting for relaxation in determination of residential status for the financial year 2020-21 from individuals who had come to India during 2019-20.

They intended to leave India again, but could not do so due to the suspension of international flights during the lockdown caused by the pandemic.

The CBDT, in a late night announcement asked any individual facing double taxation to furnish the information about their stay in India by 31st March, "This form is to be submitted electronically to the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax (International Taxation) and can be accessed on www.incometaxindia.gov.in WAM/Krishnan Nayar

Related Topics

India New Delhi March From Government

Recent Stories

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

1 hour ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

52 minutes ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

52 minutes ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

1 hour ago

Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit reappointed

52 minutes ago

Germany Unlikely to Talk US Out of Sanctioning Nor ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.