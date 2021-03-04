Tax relief for Indians abroad owing to COVID-19

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) NEW DELHI, 3rd March, 2021 (WAM) – The government of India has agreed to provide relief from double taxation to Indians living abroad who had to stay in India beyond their tax exemption stay limit on account of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

India’s Central board of Direct taxes (CBDT) had received many representations requesting for relaxation in determination of residential status for the financial year 2020-21 from individuals who had come to India during 2019-20.

They intended to leave India again, but could not do so due to the suspension of international flights during the lockdown caused by the pandemic.

The CBDT, in a late night announcement asked any individual facing double taxation to furnish the information about their stay in India by 31st March, "This form is to be submitted electronically to the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-tax (International Taxation) and can be accessed on www.incometaxindia.gov.in WAM/Krishnan Nayar