TBHF announces AED 7 million worth of 3 projects in Zanzibar

Under the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), the Foundation has announced the implementation of three critical humanitarian and developmental projects in Zanzibar with a total funding of AED 7 million. These projects reflect TBHF's strategic expansion across the African continent and aim to address pressing challenges in education, health services, and socio-economic empowerment.

The announcement follows H.H.’s official visit to Zanzibar in the United Republic of Tanzania last year, during which she assessed the developmental needs of local communities. TBHF will implement the projects in collaboration with Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation and Save the Children, aiming to impact more than 82,440 direct and indirect beneficiaries through a comprehensive plan to foster long-term social and economic development.

H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi’s leadership continues to shape TBHF’s humanitarian approach and its initiatives in Zanzibar. During her September 2024 visit, H.H. met with Maryam Mwinyi, First Lady of Zanzibar and President of Zanzibar Maisha Bora Foundation, who later visited Sharjah in February 2025 to engage with key institutions led by Her Highness and to explore Sharjah’s pioneering model of inclusive social development.

They discussed opportunities for collaboration to empower women and youth, recognising Sharjah’s global reputation as a developmental model rooted in human capital, skills development, and community-based institutions. The newly announced projects directly support this vision by contributing to Zanzibar’s national development agenda and the long-term sustainability of its social infrastructure.

Alya Obaid Al Musaeibi, Director of TBHF, stated: “At The Big Heart Foundation, we believe that humanitarian action should extend beyond emergency aid to create sustainable impact. These projects – in education, sanitation, and economic empowerment – reflect our commitment to long-term solutions, particularly those that uplift women and youth. By working with trusted local partners, we are ensuring that our support translates into meaningful, measurable change for individuals and communities.”

Over a one-year implementation period, TBHF will partner with the Zanzibar “Maisha Bora Foundation”, chaired by the First Lady of Zanzibar, to launch a social and economic empowerment programme benefiting 200 women and youth involved in seaweed farming.

The initiative includes training in sustainable farming techniques, marketing strategies, and contract farming models to enhance productivity and secure income stability. It also aims to raise product quality standards and integrate small-scale producers into local and international markets. By boosting the value-added seaweed industry and linking it to the broader blue economy, the programme enhances the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises and contributes to Zanzibar’s sustainable economic development.

To strengthen school infrastructure, TBHF has previously announced it’s collaboration with Save the Children to improve water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) facilities across four districts: Unguja, Kaskazini A & Kati, Pemba, Micheweni, and Mkoani. Over 18 months, this initiative will directly benefit 21,173 students and indirectly impact over 42,346 community members.

The project includes the construction of 20 sanitation blocks (comprising 128 toilets) across 12 of 28 primary schools, designed to be age-appropriate, gender-segregated, and accessible for students with disabilities. It also provides hygiene kits and delivers health education sessions focused on menstrual hygiene management for girls, helping to reduce absenteeism and support uninterrupted education.

In a parallel 18-month programme with Save the Children, TBHF will rehabilitate Ghana Primary School and Shwaka Primary School to transform them into model institutions that provide equitable access to high-quality education.

The project will benefit 1,114 students at Ghana School and 957 at Shwaka, with additional outreach to 16,848 students from neighbouring schools. The schools will be upgraded with modern classrooms, libraries, science and ICT labs, and sports facilities. The initiative will also promote digital learning and skill-building to prepare students for future challenges.

Over the past decade, TBHF has launched 179 humanitarian projects across Africa, benefiting more than 1.4 million people in Tanzania, Somaliland, Ethiopia, Kenya, Nigeria, South Sudan, Mozambique, and Swaziland. Previous projects in Zanzibar include the Big Heart mobile Medical Clinic, launched in 2024 to serve 20,000 patients annually, and a sanitation improvement initiative across 12 schools.