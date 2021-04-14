UrduPoint.com
TBHF Launches Global Campaign To Help Vulnerable Communities Over Come COVID-19 Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 05:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2021) The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a UAE-based global humanitarian charity dedicated to helping refugees and people in need worldwide, has called on citizens around the world to generously support its 2021 "Zakat" and general donations drive during Ramadan.

These fundraising activities under the "Let’s Lessen the Gap" campaign are part of a comprehensive long-term programme that TBHF has launched. In partnership with four leading UN agencies, namely, UNHCR, UNDP, WHO and UNICEF, the foundation is addressing humanitarian development challenges exacerbated by the pandemic amongst vulnerable populations in the MENA region.

The programme will set the blueprint for TBHF’s COVID-response strategies in the long term. It will also encompass advocacy campaigns aimed at bridging the gaps in vital sectors of protection, livelihood, Healthcare and education, which have been heavily impacted by the ongoing.

The programme will address both the critical health and non-healthcare needs of marginalised populations.

Contributions can be made via SMS by sending the word ‘sadaqa’ to the Etisalat numbers: 7857 to donate AED10; 7859 to donate AED50, 7788 to donate AED100, or 7708 to donate AED500. For Du: 9965 to donate AED10; 9967 to donate AED50, 9968 to donate AED100.

Zakat contributions can also be deposited directly into Zakat Fund account no: 0011-430430-020 at the Sharjah Islamic Bank (International Bank Account Number ‘IBAN’: AE040410000011430430020).

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of the foundation, said, "At TBHF, we believe in our collective ability to support the most vulnerable communities in the region through these difficult times and beyond by steering efforts towards inclusive programmes that address the economic and social consequences of the crisis."

Al Hammadi added that although 2020 was an extremely challenging year, it also demonstrated collective resilience as schools, offices, and essential services continued to operate without fail.

