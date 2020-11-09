TBHF mobilises emergency relief projects to Sudan flood victims

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) The Big Heart Foundation, TBHF, a Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation dedicated to helping people in need worldwide, has announced the allocation of AED 753,000 (USD 205,000) to implement two key projects to provide essential emergency assistance including shelter to more than 8,000 people impacted by the floods in Sudan.

The first project, worth AED 367,000 (USD 100,000), will be implemented in collaboration with the World Food Programme, WPF, over three months. Under this project, essential food packages will be provided to more than 7,000 displaced people who had to flee homes as waters rose across various states in Sudan.

The second project, worth AED 386,000 (USD 105,300), is the outcome of a collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR. It aims to provide much-needed urgent, and targeted humanitarian assistance to 1,398 internally displaced Sudanese households in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. By providing shelter and other emergency assistance, this project will help build the capacity of the local community and increase their resilience to the disaster.

Speaking about TBHF’s commitment to providing relief for flood victims, Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, noted that the flood and rains destroyed homes across Sudan forcing thousands to take refuge in temporary camps and schools. More than an estimated 10,000 internally displaced people need urgent, life-saving assistance, she added.

"The dire situation, across 17 of the 18 states in Sudan, requires immediate intervention to support government and community efforts to help those affected by the devastating floods – the worst in nearly a century," she added.

Al Hammadi said, "The two projects form part of the sustainable humanitarian endeavours of TBHF and stem from the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of TBHF, to support those affected by disasters and alleviate their suffering to usher in stable, sustainable community life for all."

According to Sudan’s Humanitarian Aid Commission, HAC, the government body responsible for regulations relating to humanitarian work in the country, more than 650,000 people are reported to have been affected by the recent floods in 17 Sudanese states. Khartoum, North Darfur and Sennar have been identified as the most affected states with thousands of people displaced and now sheltering in schools or camps.

The HAC reported extensive damage to infrastructure and said that an estimated 35,000 internally displaced people, locals and refugees need urgent aid. With roads turning muddy, vehicles cannot go through, making it extremely difficult to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to some communities, particularly in the Blue Nile where there are an estimated 5,700 people.