UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TBHF Reaffirms Commitment To Humanity On World Humanitarian Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 18th August 2019 | 06:15 PM

TBHF reaffirms commitment to humanity on World Humanitarian Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) "The World Humanitarian Day is a reminder of the reality of life in war-torn areas, conflict zones and natural disaster-hit areas, and its impact on the lives of the underprivileged, who are in a constant cycle of poverty, illness and displacement," a senior official said.

''Children in these conditions tend to suffer the most as a result of war and are deprived of basic human rights, including shelter, food, healthcare, education and psychological support," said Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation, TBHF, in a statement on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day, which is celebrated on 19th August.

"On World Humanitarian Day, we reaffirm our commitment to humanity and the goals and visions of Sharjah, which are in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.

H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H., Chairperson of TBHF, and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children," she said.

"With the underprivileged and the displaced throughout the world suffering under deteriorating conditions, the local, as well as the international community, must join forces and unite to put an end to these tragedies, which continue to break our collective hearts," Al Hammadi continued.

"We hope the message we carry on World Humanitarian Day is formulated into action that can help children in need and give them a chance to return to the classroom, or build a home for a family that has been living for months or even years in tents that provide no respite from scorching summers or cold winters," Al Hammadi added.

Related Topics

World Education Winters Sharjah Wife August Family From Refugee UNHCR

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on Kabul Wedding

6 minutes ago

UAE Embassy in Beirut organises panel discussion o ..

2 hours ago

Armed Forces Training Centres, Federal Police Scho ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s Al Ain FC sets sights on EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ..

2 hours ago

Batch of constipation suppositories /Laxocodyl/ pu ..

3 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi oil f ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.