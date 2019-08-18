TBHF reaffirms commitment to humanity on World Humanitarian Day

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) "The World Humanitarian Day is a reminder of the reality of life in war-torn areas, conflict zones and natural disaster-hit areas, and its impact on the lives of the underprivileged, who are in a constant cycle of poverty, illness and displacement," a senior official said.

''Children in these conditions tend to suffer the most as a result of war and are deprived of basic human rights, including shelter, food, healthcare, education and psychological support," said Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation, TBHF, in a statement on the occasion of the World Humanitarian Day, which is celebrated on 19th August.

"On World Humanitarian Day, we reaffirm our commitment to humanity and the goals and visions of Sharjah, which are in line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and H.

H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of H.H., Chairperson of TBHF, and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children," she said.

"With the underprivileged and the displaced throughout the world suffering under deteriorating conditions, the local, as well as the international community, must join forces and unite to put an end to these tragedies, which continue to break our collective hearts," Al Hammadi continued.

"We hope the message we carry on World Humanitarian Day is formulated into action that can help children in need and give them a chance to return to the classroom, or build a home for a family that has been living for months or even years in tents that provide no respite from scorching summers or cold winters," Al Hammadi added.