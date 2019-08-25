TBHF supports Syrian refugees with AED2.6 million in new projects

(@imziishan)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) The Big Heart Foundation, TBHF, has renewed its commitment to helping refugees, including internally displaced persons, IDPs, and returnees in Syria, as well as those at the Zaatari Camp in Jordan, with a financial grant of AED2.6 million for two projects being carried out by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR.

Funds were collected via the foundation's Ramadan Zakat campaign, which saw contributions made by citizens and residents of the UAE.

The UAE-based global humanitarian organisation has pledged a AED1.8 million financial grant to refurbish or reconstruct eight schools across several governorates in Syria, and AED920,000 to set up a community centre that will serve 500 Syrian refugees at the Zaatari Camp in Jordan.

The projects will be implemented in eight locations across Syria’s governorates, where the education infrastructure has been severely damaged or rendered inoperable. The refurbishment works will focus on making the schools operational by adding or repairing wash facilities, electrical wiring, doors, windows, room partitions, perimeter security measures, blackboards, and desks.

The eight schools are expected to be operational by December 2019 and will benefit 6,000 students.

The foundation's AED920,000 contribution will be utilised to improve the mental health status and overall well-being of 500 refugees living in the Zaatari Camp by supporting the running of a community centre, designed to serve as a place for refugees to gather and participate in recreational, social, and awareness-raising activities.

"The war in Syria has dramatically impacted the population, leading to increased levels of poverty, recurrent displacement and a loss of assets, including education infrastructures, in most of the governorates. Through our financial support to the UNHCR’s projects, which we consider a humanitarian duty, TBHF aims to not only help the reconstruction efforts, but to also support the rehabilitation of the refugees in the Zaatari Camp in Jordan through social intervention projects at the community centre," noted Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF.

She added, "This humane effort is in line with the directives of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of TBHF, who advocates sustainable and effective projects that prioritise the needs of refugees and IDPs, and meets their aspirations. These projects aim to make a positive change in their lives by connecting stakeholders and donors, to consolidate their aid efforts."