TDGRA approves 5G compatible mobile devices

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2021) DUBAI,16th March 2021 (WAM) - The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority announced that the National Laboratory has been equipped to inspect telecom devices with the latest technologies to examine mobile devices compatible with 5G technology, which aims to ensure that these devices meet the approved technical standards. The lab has the capacity to scan mobile devices that provide 5G services.

This step aims to examine, test and certify mobile phone devices compatible with 5G networks to operate on the UAE operatorsâ€™ networks, and to protect users from using devices that do not meet the standard specifications, which may affect the safety of mobile networks as well as the users. It also helps government and private entities examine the devices before importing or buying them from abroad.

Through these upgrades, the National Lab will ensure that 5G devices conform to the approved international standards and are compatible with the telecom networks in the country. It also ensures their compliance with the UAE specifications such as early warning, in order to guarantee the devicesâ€™ compatibility with local networks and regulations.

In this context, Saif bin Ghelaita, CEO of Technology Development Affairs, said: "The UAE has achieved advanced positions globally in adopting and implementing 5G technologies. The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority is keen, under the guidance of the wise leadership, to accelerate the pace of spreading 5G due to its great role in achieving digital transformation, applying artificial intelligence and leveraging big data.

Accordingly, the Authority is keen to ensure that all devices designated for using 5G are safe in order to achieve the desired benefit."

Mohammad Al Shamsi, Manager of National Lab, said: "The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority works constantly to ensure that mobile phones are compatible with the approved technical standards included in the Type Approval Regime, with the aim of ensuring access to the best services and full compatibility with networks operating in the country. Moreover, given the high demand for 5G compatible devices, the Authority launched this initiative with the aim of ensuring that all mobile phones in the market are safe and meet the required standards."

The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority provides many type approval services, including registering and approving telecom devices, registering suppliers of telecom equipment, and issuing custom release permits for telecom devices.

The Authority's Type Approval Regime works to identify and register telecom devices that can be used in the UAE without causing damage to users, interference of frequency, or damage to telecommunications networks. It also supervises and participates in approving and registering telecommunications equipment in the country before importing them and ensuring that they comply with laws and regulations.