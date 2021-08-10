TDRA: 2G shutdown is proceeding as scheduled

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2021) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced that the 2G (GSM) shutdown process in the UAE is proceeding according to the plan set by TDRA.

The shutdown of 2G networks, also known as GSM, in the networks of service providers (Etisalat and du) is scheduled for the end of 2022. The sale of devices supporting 2G only will be stopped in June 2022 in the UAE markets, said a TDRA press release.

TDRA confirmed that the aim of this process is to redirect the resources allocated to 2G to support new generations of mobile networks. The Authority is currently working, in cooperation with service providers, to provide the best services by building modern and advanced networks that meet the users’ current and future requirements.

TDRA drew the customers’ attention to the shutdown date of 2G networks, to stop using 2G only supported devices by that date, and to use devices that support the newer generations of telecom networks, which enables access to the best telecom services.

TDRA indicated that this step comes in light of the increasing importance of the ICT sector, the rapid development of telecom technologies, and the need to direct all capabilities towards adopting and using the latest and best technologies, which contributes to achieving a comprehensive digital transformation that ensures the provision of best smart services.

TDRA emphasised that the UAE was a pioneer in implementing 2G, and today it is a leader in shifting to new generations of telecom technologies, in a new era characterised by comprehensive digital transformation, IoT and smart cities, where there is a need for a modern and more capable network for a huge number of devices.

This step reflects the rapid development of the ICT sector, in which mobile networks play a major role, as the technology lifecycle includes the disappearance of an old technology when a new technology emerges, driving telecom companies to shut down the least effective networks to allow the operation and activation of the most effective ones.

The activation of 2G mobile network (GSM) in the UAE dates back to 1994, and it is still active to date, despite the succession of generations until 5G, of which the UAE was a leading country in its application through a comprehensive strategy and a clear roadmap.