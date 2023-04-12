Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

TDRA Announces Its Transformation Projects For ‘We The UAE 2031’ Vision

Umer Jamshaid Published April 12, 2023 | 06:00 PM

TDRA announces its transformation projects for ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2023 (WAM) – The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced transformation projects as part of the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which is a national action plan that aims to guide the UAE's development journey in the next 50 years.

The TDRA has introduced three strategic projects with significant impacts, including the "Digital Vault" for banking, insurance, and telecommunication sectors, the "Children's Communication Services Programme", and the "Digital Customer Journey Quality Measurement Programme".

These initiatives are in alignment with the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which covers various aspects of development, including social, economic, investment, and environmental aspects. The projects fall under the "Forward Ecosystem" pillar, which focuses on building the government of the future.

Moreover, the TDRA's initiatives are part of an integrated set of programs under the Digital Transformation Strategy. The projects aim to establish a comprehensive and integrated digital life in the UAE, further cementing the country's global position as a leader in digital government and in adopting emerging technologies to serve customers. These projects will contribute to creating an attractive digital economic environment in the country.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director-General, said, “TDRA transformation projects fall under the general context of the UAE’s directions and the vision of its wise leadership, and represent an interpretation of several pillars of ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which enhances the UAE’s future readiness. We are pleased that the ICT sector is the sector that supports progress in all fields, especially the economic field, through the consolidation of the digital economy, which enhances the UAE’s leading position on the global map.

In addition, our transformation projects for the current stage are related to economy, youth, and the various segments of customers, which constitute the main headlines for creating the desired future.”

The Digital Vault project is designed to enable seamless digital services in the telecom, banking, insurance, and private sectors, enhancing the quality of life in the UAE with ease, trust, and privacy. It involves using a digital vault that allows the sharing of reliable data and documents with customer approval, in compliance with UAE laws and policies, including the Electronic Transactions and Trust Services Law and the Personal Data Protection Law.

The Children's Communication Services Programme is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, aimed at launching telecom services and packages for minors in collaboration with licensees. It will enable safe and regulated use of modern technology like smartwatches and wearable devices, in fields such as education and entertainment, to protect children while encouraging their engagement with technology.

The Digital Customer Journey Quality Measurement Programme project seeks to enhance user experiences and support decision-making through a data analysis platform that uses AI to provide interactive and proactive monitoring and analysis. This will identify the root causes of errors and slowdowns in service provision, ensuring that services are seamless and available around the clock. This project aims to improve customer happiness by achieving better user experiences at the government service level in line with the UAE's "Forward Ecosystem" pillar and national goals for providing top-quality government services.

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Abu Dhabi Guide Progress April All Government

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passin ..

RAK Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over passing of Mubarak Jaber Al Mubarak ..

6 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over d ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles with Emir of Kuwait over death of Mubarak Jaber Al Mubar ..

6 minutes ago
 Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measure ..

Acting British HC lauds Pakistani Govt’s measures for economic stability

11 minutes ago
 AJK SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea agai ..

AJK SC dismisses Sardar Tanveer Ilyas’ plea against his disqualification

14 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls for ‘Fundamental ..

COP28 President-Designate calls for ‘Fundamental Reform’ of IFIs, MDBs to ad ..

21 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

Bodour Al Qasimi attends AUS Alumni Iftar

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.