TDRA announces its transformation projects for ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 12th April, 2023 (WAM) – The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced transformation projects as part of the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which is a national action plan that aims to guide the UAE's development journey in the next 50 years.

The TDRA has introduced three strategic projects with significant impacts, including the "Digital Vault" for banking, insurance, and telecommunication sectors, the "Children's Communication Services Programme", and the "Digital Customer Journey Quality Measurement Programme".

These initiatives are in alignment with the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which covers various aspects of development, including social, economic, investment, and environmental aspects. The projects fall under the "Forward Ecosystem" pillar, which focuses on building the government of the future.

Moreover, the TDRA's initiatives are part of an integrated set of programs under the Digital Transformation Strategy. The projects aim to establish a comprehensive and integrated digital life in the UAE, further cementing the country's global position as a leader in digital government and in adopting emerging technologies to serve customers. These projects will contribute to creating an attractive digital economic environment in the country.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director-General, said, “TDRA transformation projects fall under the general context of the UAE’s directions and the vision of its wise leadership, and represent an interpretation of several pillars of ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which enhances the UAE’s future readiness. We are pleased that the ICT sector is the sector that supports progress in all fields, especially the economic field, through the consolidation of the digital economy, which enhances the UAE’s leading position on the global map.

In addition, our transformation projects for the current stage are related to economy, youth, and the various segments of customers, which constitute the main headlines for creating the desired future.”

The Digital Vault project is designed to enable seamless digital services in the telecom, banking, insurance, and private sectors, enhancing the quality of life in the UAE with ease, trust, and privacy. It involves using a digital vault that allows the sharing of reliable data and documents with customer approval, in compliance with UAE laws and policies, including the Electronic Transactions and Trust Services Law and the Personal Data Protection Law.

The Children's Communication Services Programme is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region, aimed at launching telecom services and packages for minors in collaboration with licensees. It will enable safe and regulated use of modern technology like smartwatches and wearable devices, in fields such as education and entertainment, to protect children while encouraging their engagement with technology.

The Digital Customer Journey Quality Measurement Programme project seeks to enhance user experiences and support decision-making through a data analysis platform that uses AI to provide interactive and proactive monitoring and analysis. This will identify the root causes of errors and slowdowns in service provision, ensuring that services are seamless and available around the clock. This project aims to improve customer happiness by achieving better user experiences at the government service level in line with the UAE's "Forward Ecosystem" pillar and national goals for providing top-quality government services.