UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TDRA Awarded ISO 17065 Certification For Its Telecom Devices Accreditation System

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 02:45 PM

TDRA awarded ISO 17065 certification for its telecom devices accreditation system

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced that its National Telecom Equipment Lab had been awarded ISO 17065 certification for telecom devices accreditation system.

The lab has obtained this certification from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) after meeting all applicable standards and practices. The accreditation reflects the efforts of TDRA to adopt and apply global standards in its processes and services provided to customers.

ISO 17065 certification is a continuation of the TDRA’s achievements attained last year. TDRA obtained two certifications from Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) last year. The first one is ISO 17025 certification for the National Telecom Equipment Lab and the second is ISO 17020 for telecom market inspection and control. The two certifications were granted after TDRA met the technical standards applied by the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) for telecom equipment inspection and approval.

Saif Bin Ghelaita, CEO of Technology Development Affairs in TDRA, said, "Telecom devices approval is a recognition by TDRA that these devices comply with technical standards.

Awarding such certification to TDRA is a confirmation that it applies best global practices in its accreditation system. Those standards include qualification of human resources, accreditation and inspection plans, applied quality standards, and sample inspection methods."

TDRA provides various services related to telecom equipment type approval, including telecom equipment registration and accreditation, supplier registration, and telecom equipment customs clearance. The authority defines and registers telecom devices that can be used safely in the UAE without causing any damage or harmful interference with the telecom network. It supervises and participates in approving telecom devices before being imported, ensuring that they are compliant with laws and regulations. TDRA gives approvals for customs clearance of telecom devices for non-commercial use and regulates the import and sale of telecom devices used in the UAE. It issues type approval certificates for devices compliant with TDRA’s requirements and standards.

Related Topics

Technology Import UAE Sale Market All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Iran to Launch Sputnik V Vaccine Production in Nea ..

2 minutes ago

Food Safety Authority crackdown on mafia in Town-I ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus safety kits hand over to Rescue 1122

2 minutes ago

Maldives registers growth in major business sector ..

2 minutes ago

Mongolia registers 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 9 mor ..

2 minutes ago

Widow arrested over alleged murder of Japan's 'Don ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.