TDRA awarded ISO 17065 certification for its telecom devices accreditation system

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has announced that its National Telecom Equipment Lab had been awarded ISO 17065 certification for telecom devices accreditation system.

The lab has obtained this certification from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) after meeting all applicable standards and practices. The accreditation reflects the efforts of TDRA to adopt and apply global standards in its processes and services provided to customers.

ISO 17065 certification is a continuation of the TDRA’s achievements attained last year. TDRA obtained two certifications from Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) last year. The first one is ISO 17025 certification for the National Telecom Equipment Lab and the second is ISO 17020 for telecom market inspection and control. The two certifications were granted after TDRA met the technical standards applied by the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) for telecom equipment inspection and approval.

Saif Bin Ghelaita, CEO of Technology Development Affairs in TDRA, said, "Telecom devices approval is a recognition by TDRA that these devices comply with technical standards.

Awarding such certification to TDRA is a confirmation that it applies best global practices in its accreditation system. Those standards include qualification of human resources, accreditation and inspection plans, applied quality standards, and sample inspection methods."

TDRA provides various services related to telecom equipment type approval, including telecom equipment registration and accreditation, supplier registration, and telecom equipment customs clearance. The authority defines and registers telecom devices that can be used safely in the UAE without causing any damage or harmful interference with the telecom network. It supervises and participates in approving telecom devices before being imported, ensuring that they are compliant with laws and regulations. TDRA gives approvals for customs clearance of telecom devices for non-commercial use and regulates the import and sale of telecom devices used in the UAE. It issues type approval certificates for devices compliant with TDRA’s requirements and standards.