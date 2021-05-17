TDRA celebrates World Telecommunication & Information Society Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2021) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) celebrated the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD), this year under the theme "Accelerating digital transformation in challenging times", with a virtual conference featuring a selection of leading entities and global experts, who discussed the acceleration of digital transformation, the role of the ICT infrastructure and preparations to overcome the crisis.

In a welcome speech, Saif Bin Ghalaita, Executive Director of Technology Development Affairs Department at TDRA, said, "I am pleased to join you in celebrating WTISD, an event that comes at a turning point in history. The pandemic has come while the world moves actively towards implementing the United Nations Development Goals, confirming to us the urgent need to promote the principles of sustainability and address the digital divide, as it has a role to play in saving the lives of millions of people and ensuring the continuity of life under all circumstances and during emergencies."

Bin Ghalaita emphasised that the ITU has been, to this day, at the forefront of humanity's achievement of these noble goals. "Today, despite the difficult times the world has been going through recently, we are closer to achieving the goals we seek. The role of artificial intelligence-assisted Information and Communications Technology (ICT) has been established through real-life experiences, and it has been proven to the world that such technologies can be used to change many of the usual ways of work, education and socialising without compromising basic human needs.

We in the UAE are proud of our experience in this context, thanks to the robust infrastructure of the telecommunications sector, the early attention of our wise leadership to digital transformation at all levels, and the climate of cooperation and partnership between various sectors," he added.

The conference included a message by Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of the ITU, in which he spoke about the importance and symbolism of the WTISD, and touched upon the major role of the telecommunications sector in overcoming the global crisis that afflicted the world last year.

During the conference, the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Majid Al Futtaim Group and Careem touched on the crucial role digital transformation plays in difficult times, such as those witnessed and still witnessed by the world to this day, where digital transformation has contributed to maintaining the most vital processes while mitigating human, financial and economic losses.

Several leading ICT sector companies featured in the event i.e. Etisalat, Du, Huawei, Ericsson and Deloitte, also discussed the role of the ICT infrastructure in overcoming crises hitting different parts of the world, citing what came to pass last year, as the evolved ICT infrastructure helped in finding quick and practical alternatives to maintain the normalcy of life, with this infrastructure also playing a significant role in the recovery process.