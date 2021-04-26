UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TDRA Honours Emirati Entrepreneurship Programme Graduates

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 10:00 PM

TDRA honours Emirati Entrepreneurship Programme graduates

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) Marking Girls in ICT Day, which falls in 23th April, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) hosted a graduation ceremony for students of its Emirati Entrepreneurship Programme, which aims at training and arming Emirati youth with entrepreneurial and technological skills and know-how.

A large number of Emirati female engineers joined and passed the programme, financed by the ICT Fund, earning valuable knowledge on market research, developing products and economic concept, planning and performance measurement, understanding business tools, production management, product marketing, and other in-demand skills.

TDRA Director-General Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori said, "The Emirati woman has received unparalleled support from the wise leadership in various sectors," noting that, since then, women have proven more than worthy of such support.

The achievements of Emirati women is clear evidence that they are major contributor in all fields, and of their ability to excel senior positions, as they continue to add to the TDRA’s achievements, he explained.

Al Mansoori added that Emirati women have shown admirable eagerness to develop their skills in ICT fields, which is demonstrated through their successful participation in the programme.

During the last three months, a group of young Emirati engineers participated in the programme, which included a number of sessions and workshops that covered team building, market requirements and identifying future products, as well as meetings with global entrepreneurs and experts.

Each graduate received a certificate of participation and a one-year internship at an international consulting agency, including consulting sessions, training courses and ensured employment opportunities.

Related Topics

Business Young April Women Market All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to hold regional rac ..

48 minutes ago

Over 25,000 patents registered at end of 2020: Min ..

1 hour ago

Experts speaking in the Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed V ..

1 hour ago

Spanish minister sent red-stained knife

24 minutes ago

CDA to replace skylights at Faisal Mosque

24 minutes ago

German firms file anti-trust complaint against App ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.