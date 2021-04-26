TDRA honours Emirati Entrepreneurship Programme graduates

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) Marking Girls in ICT Day, which falls in 23th April, the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) hosted a graduation ceremony for students of its Emirati Entrepreneurship Programme, which aims at training and arming Emirati youth with entrepreneurial and technological skills and know-how.

A large number of Emirati female engineers joined and passed the programme, financed by the ICT Fund, earning valuable knowledge on market research, developing products and economic concept, planning and performance measurement, understanding business tools, production management, product marketing, and other in-demand skills.

TDRA Director-General Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori said, "The Emirati woman has received unparalleled support from the wise leadership in various sectors," noting that, since then, women have proven more than worthy of such support.

The achievements of Emirati women is clear evidence that they are major contributor in all fields, and of their ability to excel senior positions, as they continue to add to the TDRA’s achievements, he explained.

Al Mansoori added that Emirati women have shown admirable eagerness to develop their skills in ICT fields, which is demonstrated through their successful participation in the programme.

During the last three months, a group of young Emirati engineers participated in the programme, which included a number of sessions and workshops that covered team building, market requirements and identifying future products, as well as meetings with global entrepreneurs and experts.

Each graduate received a certificate of participation and a one-year internship at an international consulting agency, including consulting sessions, training courses and ensured employment opportunities.