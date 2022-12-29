TDRA receives delegation from International Telecommunication Union

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) hosted a delegation from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as part of a mission to review the necessary arrangements for hosting the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC), which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 20th November to 15th December 2023.

The ITU delegation was headed by Joanne Wilson, Deputy to the Director of Radiocommunication Bureau, and included Mario Castro Grande, Head of Protocol Services, Drew Donovan, Head of Safety the and Security Division, and others.

The delegation was received by a number of TDRA officials, headed by Mohammad Al Kitbi, Deputy Director-General for the Support Services Sector. The visit agenda included a number of meetings.

The delegation was given detailed information about TDRA’s preparations and the UAE's readiness to host major events in various fields, including in the ICT sector.

The two parties discussed all the relevant logistical, organisational, and media details as well as other aspects.

Commenting on this visit, Al Kitbi said, “We were pleased to receive the ITU delegation since this visit is an opportunity to show our readiness for major conferences and events.

We are certain that the WRC 2023 will not be less than its predecessors in terms of organisation and success in all aspects.”

Al Kitbi added, “Hosting this conference is a reflection of the distinguished relationship between the UAE and the ITU, a relationship that falls within the UAE's efforts in contributing to sustainable development at the global level through the ICT sector, which is one of the pillars of the UAE's global leadership.”

WRC, which is held every four years, is the supreme authority for updating the Radio Regulations, and is the only international treaty governing the use of the radio-frequency spectrum and the geostationary and non-geostationary-satellite orbits.

The conference includes delegations from all countries, including representatives of national government authorities, telecommunications regulators, radio communication service providers and their main suppliers. The delegations engage in technical and regulatory discussions of high importance due to their implications for the regulation of the frequency spectrum in the world.

Officials from Dubai World Trade Centre participated in the meetings, where they presented the centre’s capabilities and facilities designed to serve global events throughout the year.