UrduPoint.com

TDRA Receives Delegation From International Telecommunication Union

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 03:30 PM

TDRA receives delegation from International Telecommunication Union

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) hosted a delegation from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) as part of a mission to review the necessary arrangements for hosting the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC), which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre from 20th November to 15th December 2023.

The ITU delegation was headed by Joanne Wilson, Deputy to the Director of Radiocommunication Bureau, and included Mario Castro Grande, Head of Protocol Services, Drew Donovan, Head of Safety the and Security Division, and others.
The delegation was received by a number of TDRA officials, headed by Mohammad Al Kitbi, Deputy Director-General for the Support Services Sector. The visit agenda included a number of meetings.
The delegation was given detailed information about TDRA’s preparations and the UAE's readiness to host major events in various fields, including in the ICT sector.

The two parties discussed all the relevant logistical, organisational, and media details as well as other aspects.

Commenting on this visit, Al Kitbi said, “We were pleased to receive the ITU delegation since this visit is an opportunity to show our readiness for major conferences and events.

We are certain that the WRC 2023 will not be less than its predecessors in terms of organisation and success in all aspects.”

Al Kitbi added, “Hosting this conference is a reflection of the distinguished relationship between the UAE and the ITU, a relationship that falls within the UAE's efforts in contributing to sustainable development at the global level through the ICT sector, which is one of the pillars of the UAE's global leadership.”

WRC, which is held every four years, is the supreme authority for updating the Radio Regulations, and is the only international treaty governing the use of the radio-frequency spectrum and the geostationary and non-geostationary-satellite orbits.

The conference includes delegations from all countries, including representatives of national government authorities, telecommunications regulators, radio communication service providers and their main suppliers. The delegations engage in technical and regulatory discussions of high importance due to their implications for the regulation of the frequency spectrum in the world.

Officials from Dubai World Trade Centre participated in the meetings, where they presented the centre’s capabilities and facilities designed to serve global events throughout the year.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Visit Castro Itu November December Media All From Government

Recent Stories

CBUAE cancels registration of Al Fazaa Insurance A ..

CBUAE cancels registration of Al Fazaa Insurance Agent

58 seconds ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Cloud Computing ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Cloud Computing Business Group

1 minute ago
 Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its ex ..

Sai Flavors invests AED4 million to support its expansion plans in Ras Al Khaima ..

31 minutes ago
 New study highlights need to regularly clean phone ..

New study highlights need to regularly clean phones for infection control protoc ..

45 minutes ago
 Arada completes all units at Nest student accommod ..

Arada completes all units at Nest student accommodation at Sharjah’s Aljada

45 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth pass ..

Etihad Airways celebrates flying 10 millionth passenger in 2022

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.