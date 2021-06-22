TDRA receives global awards in Procurement, Sustainable Services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has been awarded the Best Entity Award for the "Best Procurement Team" and "Best Sustainable Service" categories within the "Best business Award (BBA)", which is one of the most prestigious awards in the United Kingdom.

With this achievement, the TDRA becomes the first Federal entity that receives these two awards in the field of procurement and supply at the regional level.

The Best Business Awards (BBA) identifies the most successful institutions in the public and private sectors, and highlight the innovation and creativity of the winning teams and institutions to be role models in applying the best work mechanisms in achieving their goals.

Awarding the TDRA is the result of its strategic plan in digital transformation and provision of a sustainable work environment, as well as the optimal investment in procurement and supply human cadres, by including them in institutional professional certification programmes in procurement and supply, the establishment of the first youth group in the field of procurement and supply, and nominating the TDRA to lead this group, in addition to the establishment of the first procurement and supply group in the telecom field, which includes experts from several local and international institutions. Additionally, the TDRA, in cooperation with CIPS, contributed to the launch of the first professional programmes for fresh graduates in procurement and supply.

Commenting on this award, Mohammad Al Kitbi, Deputy Director-General for Support Services Sector, said, "Over the past five years, the TDRA has developed the procurement team by focusing on enhancing technology, investing in human cadres to become professionally qualified in the field of procurement and supply, as well as strengthening its relations with suppliers by launching several initiatives and projects to rationalise costs. At the TDRA, we are always keen to strengthen our relations with suppliers to protect the interests of all parties and achieve the best returns from purchases, to ensure that it provides the best services in the ICT sector, and achieve customer happiness."

The authority was the first federal entity to obtain the institutional professional certificate from CIPS, which reflects its commitment to implementing global professional ethical principles in this field.

The authority’s procurement and supply team contributed to the development of several institutional procedures and services. Among these initiatives are the digital transformation of the procurement and supply system, the application of the "paperless" initiative in all procurement and tender procedures, the application of the electronic contracts system, and the electronic billing system.

Among the smart initiatives are the digital transformation of the employee ID service, robotic invoicing, electronic newspapers through a unified platform, smart applications in procurement, and others.