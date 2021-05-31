TDRA releases 'Digital Transformation in UAE 2020 Report'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has issued the "Digital Transformation in the UAE Report 2020", which highlights the UAE’s leading global position in digital transformation. The UAE has topped several global and Arab indices in different fields including smart government, telecommunication, education, health, and digital solutions in general.

The report states the story of digital transformation in the UAE, which started in the early 1980s with the establishment of the Public Information Authority. That authority was responsible for the automation of government processes and the introduction of computer in federal government work. The report highlighted some achievements in the digital world till 2021, the year of the UAE golden jubilee and preparation for the next fifty years.

The report states, in numbers and facts, the achievements of different sectors in terms of digital transformation in the UAE. In the health sector, the UAE has been ranked 1st in the number of accredited medical facilities index. Accredited medical facilities which met required standards (including IT management and employment in healthcare services) reached 88.33 percent. It has been ranked 12th in health infrastructure.

In the economic sector, the UAE has been ranked 1st in several indices, including public-private partnership and its impact on technology development, use of virtual professional networks, and government purchase of advanced technology products.

The UAE was ranked 1st at the level of the Arab region in the global innovation index, readiness for future index, IMD’s digital competitiveness index, and market value of information and media technology index.

Regarding capacity building, the UAE has been ranked 4th globally in the Legal framework's adaptability to digital business models, 2nd in ICT usage, big data usage and analysis, and government future orientation.

The report shed light on many achievements of federal and local government entities in the field of digital transformation. Achieved initiatives covers orientation to paperless government, digital service platforms, and digital connection among government entities through the Federal Network (FedNet), UAE Pass and Government Service Bus (GSB).

Initiatives covers also the optimistic strategies approved by the government to enter the age of the 4th industrial revolution, artificial intelligence and big data analysis.

Commenting on this report, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of TDRA and Head of Digital Government, said, "The achievements highlighted by this report are fruits of accumulated efforts and vision of the wise leadership to set the UAE as a leading model for future foresight and happiness on basis of technology, advanced science and digital transformation. I appreciate the efforts of federal and local government entities, which worked as one team in harmony to serve the UAE’s objective of digitalising government services."

He added, "In the UAE, we are determined to save no efforts to enhance the due position of the UAE since the start of the Union and under directions of our wise leadership. Today, we achieved many top ranks, particularly in digital transformation, under the directions of our leadership and with the help of our national cadres. We prepare for the next fifty years to make more achievements."

According to the report, the UAE has been ranked 4th globally in cybersecurity, and 1st at the level of the Arab region in artificial intelligence infrastructure and access to information technology.

The UAE has been ranked first globally in mobile broadband internet subscriptions, mobile phone network coverage, mobile broadband subscriptions, and wireless broadband.

The report referred to a set of leading initiatives related to information society and digital economy, including the E-Health Information System 'Wareed", robotic pharmacy, eService integration, and Human Resources Management Information System (Bayanati).

In the economic and security sectors, the UAE has made significant achievements, including the development of "Start your business in 15 minutes", the police station in your phone, and the Hassantuk project.

The report highlighted the UAE's smart platform for big data and transition to IPV6. The UAE is the first country at the regional level to apply IPV6, the federal network "FedNet" and the digital identity "UAE PASS".

The report reviewed achievements made at the level of local governments of the seven emirates of the UAE, highlighting the large volume of work that has been achieved in terms of digital transformation of public services. These achievements enhance the UAE’s orientation towards a new brighter future in the era of the 4th industrial revolution, artificial intelligence, space and the digital knowledge society.