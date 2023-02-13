UrduPoint.com

TDRA Releases Arabic Version Of UN's E-Government Survey At WGS 2023

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 08:45 PM

TDRA releases Arabic version of UN&#039;s E-Government Survey at WGS 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 13th February, 2023 (WAM) – The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced the release of the Arabic version of the United Nations E-Government Survey 2022, which monitors the level of progress in various indices related to digital transformation in 193 countries.

The report was released at the World Government Summit, with the participation of Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director General, and Vincenzo Aquaro, Chief of Digital Government Branch in the Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government - United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), which is responsible for issuing the report and following up on the development of digital government globally.

According to Al Mesmar, the release of the report in the Arabic language will have a significant impact on the 420 million Arabs and Arabic speakers in the region. He expressed pride in the UAE's role in providing an inspiring model for digital transformation in the Arab world and its commitment to transferring knowledge from reliable sources to the Arabic language.

A workshop was also held during the launch of the report, attended by TDRA, local digital governments, and the United Nations. The workshop discussed the mechanisms for preparing the report and ways to improve it to meet the needs of the region and the specificities of the digital transformation process.

The UAE, represented by TDRA, prepares the Arabic version of the report and coordinates with the UN to publish it on a global and regional scale. The aim of this collaboration is to disseminate digital knowledge and improve the digital transformation capabilities of Arab countries based on the latest international standards, developments, and experiences.

Overall, the release of the Arabic version of the United Nations E-Government Survey 2022 represents the UAE's commitment to promoting digital knowledge and digital transformation in the Arab world and reflects its partnership with the United Nations and its various departments.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Dubai Progress February From Government Million Arab

Recent Stories

Ex-US Pilot Accused of Training Chinese Treated 'I ..

Ex-US Pilot Accused of Training Chinese Treated 'Inhumanely' in Australian Jail ..

20 minutes ago
 Elections to be held on time according to Constitu ..

Elections to be held on time according to Constitution: Federal Minister of Petr ..

20 minutes ago
 DG LDA reviews one window cell performance

DG LDA reviews one window cell performance

20 minutes ago
 No immediate plan to expand Punjab cabinet: says C ..

No immediate plan to expand Punjab cabinet: says Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab ..

20 minutes ago
 Religious minister urges unity among believers of ..

Religious minister urges unity among believers of all religions

34 minutes ago
 DC visits DHQ Hospital, directs to improve treatme ..

DC visits DHQ Hospital, directs to improve treatment facilities

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.