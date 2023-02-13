(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 13th February, 2023 (WAM) – The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) announced the release of the Arabic version of the United Nations E-Government Survey 2022, which monitors the level of progress in various indices related to digital transformation in 193 countries.

The report was released at the World Government Summit, with the participation of Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director General, and Vincenzo Aquaro, Chief of Digital Government Branch in the Division for Public Institutions and Digital Government - United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), which is responsible for issuing the report and following up on the development of digital government globally.

According to Al Mesmar, the release of the report in the Arabic language will have a significant impact on the 420 million Arabs and Arabic speakers in the region. He expressed pride in the UAE's role in providing an inspiring model for digital transformation in the Arab world and its commitment to transferring knowledge from reliable sources to the Arabic language.

A workshop was also held during the launch of the report, attended by TDRA, local digital governments, and the United Nations. The workshop discussed the mechanisms for preparing the report and ways to improve it to meet the needs of the region and the specificities of the digital transformation process.

The UAE, represented by TDRA, prepares the Arabic version of the report and coordinates with the UN to publish it on a global and regional scale. The aim of this collaboration is to disseminate digital knowledge and improve the digital transformation capabilities of Arab countries based on the latest international standards, developments, and experiences.

Overall, the release of the Arabic version of the United Nations E-Government Survey 2022 represents the UAE's commitment to promoting digital knowledge and digital transformation in the Arab world and reflects its partnership with the United Nations and its various departments.