TDRA To Showcase Innovative Projects On Smart Lifestyle In The UAE At GITEX Technology Week 2021

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has completed its preparations to participate in GITEX Technology Week 2021, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 17th to 21st October 2021.

The TDRA’s participation this year includes nine innovative projects that embody the smart lifestyle in the UAE.

The TDRA will participate in GITEX Technology Week as part of the unified Digital Government stand that hosts 19 Federal government entities. It will showcase its crucial achievements in leveraging modern technologies to facilitate government services provision, customer happiness, and the promotion of the principle of one government and superior technology services.

The projects represent a new set of contributions in promoting the smart lifestyle in the UAE. They support the transition to a future based on artificial intelligence and smart city that develops a mechanism for dealing with modern technologies to serve humanity by providing modern technical solutions that serve people’s daily needs.

Commenting on this participation, Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, the TDRA Director-General, said, "GITEX this year is truly exceptional, as it confirms that the sector of exhibitions and major events in the UAE is back to normal.

It coincides with the UAE’s fiftieth, in which we start a new phase of more achievements under the direction of our wise leadership. We are pleased that TDRA is at the centre of the event through its unified stand, which includes 19 federal entities, in confirmation of the spirit of partnership and the one national team that distinguished us throughout the digital transformation process. We will strengthen it further during the next stage."

This year's edition will witness the launch of unprecedented initiatives in government services provided through various digital platforms anywhere and around the clock, in line with the whole-of-government approach that considers the customer's needs a top priority. The authority will also showcase the most prominent developments, figures and statistics related to UAEPass, digital signature, digital vault, and other innovative initiatives.

Through a unique interactive presentation, the TDRA will present the importance of the telecommunications sector, especially in emergencies, and the essential initiatives launched to ensure the continuity of service provided in various circumstances. The authority will also reveal the roadmap of the digital government.

TDRA will manage the unified stand of federal government entities based on its role in enabling digital transformation.

