Open Menu

TDRA Unveils ‘GovSign’ Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2023 | 04:15 PM

TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) has launched the "GovSign" initiative, tailored for the management and approval of documents and correspondence addressed to federal government entities integrated with the Federal Network (FedNet) on the digital government platform.

Unveiled during GITEX, the new initiative introduced by TDRA features an automated system for digital document authentication and approval across all stages of their transmission, beginning from the sender and concluding at their ultimate destination. Through this initiative, TDRA aims to elevate government efficiency and enhance the uses of UAE Pass and digital signature in digital transactions. Moreover, it aims to offer federal government entities valuable experiences and tools for the management and approval of documents and correspondence, drawing inspiration from successful practices in the private sector. These insights will allow them to choose the most suitable methods for managing government operations and providing customer services.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TDRA Director General, said, “The introduction of the GovSign initiative today marks a significant enhancement to our comprehensive digital system, aligning with the principles of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, with a particular emphasis on the fourth pillar, focused on the creation of a Forward Ecosystem.

This initiative is unique, offering a set of features to FedNet services. It brings about remarkable flexibility, rapid responsiveness, cost-effectiveness, and seamless integration with UAE Pass. Furthermore, it instills users with a high level of trust in the electronically signed services it offers, underlined by the fact that all the digital tools within this new service are entirely hosted on FedNet servers. The GovSign initiative also exhibits an exceptional level of reliability, as documents and correspondences signed with a digital signature in this system gain complete legal validity. This is underscored by the fact that all operations within this service strictly adhere to the applicable digital services laws and regulations.”

The GovSign initiative is part of TDRA's commitment to harnessing smart and innovative solutions to enhance the performance of FedNet. All federal government entities in the UAE will have the opportunity to seamlessly and securely utilise this integrated platform for electronic signatures, ensuring legally binding results.

Related Topics

UAE All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council discuss future strategy at Eng ..

2 minutes ago
 PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus t ..

PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus to Pakistan’s economic growth

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop t ..

Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop to explore solutions for the ch ..

32 minutes ago
 SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as ..

SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as unconstitutional

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

1 hour ago
 IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $50 ..

IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $500M Project

2 hours ago
GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between ..

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between 2024 and 2025: Al Marri tells ..

2 hours ago
 Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking pr ..

Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking practical steps to promote bilat ..

2 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

3 hours ago
 Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

4 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afgha ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 22 Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East