Teacher Task Force convenes international forum on 'The Futures of Teaching' in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) Under the patronage of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, the International Task Force on Teachers for Education 2030 will be holding its annual Policy Dialogue Forum on teaching policies and practices in Dubai from 8th to 11th December, 2019, bringing together some 300 education experts, including ministers of education, policy-makers, school leaders and teachers.

The Teacher Task Force is co-organising this edition of the forum with the UAE Ministry of Education and the support of the UAE Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and the UAE National Commission for Education, Culture and Science.

Building on the Declaration adopted during its 11th Policy Dialogue Forum, "Preparing Teachers for the Future We Want", the International Task Force on Teachers for Education 2030 recognises that teaching has become complex, challenging work.

The 12th Forum, whose theme is "The Futures of Teaching", will explore visions of teaching and learning, responding to emerging realities and challenges of 21st century education systems. It will also contribute to the "Futures of Education", the new high-level global initiative on rethinking and reimagining education.

In many countries, teachers are facing the multiple challenges of difficult working conditions, poor pay and lack of support and training.

The 2019 Global Education Monitoring Report highlighted that only 85 percent of teachers worldwide were trained according to national standards. Moreover, the UNESCO Institute for Statistics estimates that 55 percent of children and adolescents of Primary and lower secondary school age are not achieving minimum proficiency levels in reading and 60 percent are not acquiring critical skills in mathematics.

The forum’s participants will include policy-makers, practitioners and researchers from ministries of education, institutions and academia, alongside representatives of non-governmental, intergovernmental and professional organisations, as well as private foundations.

Deliberations will take ideas and clues from today’s world of work, technological developments and knowledge on innovative learning and teaching approaches. They will look at the relevance of existing and future-oriented teaching practices to different contexts, re-examining past assumptions, identifying gaps in teacher policies and reforms and proposing ideas to address them.

The forum will also include a Ministerial Roundtable on 9th December hosted by Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education of the UAE, which will see the participation of ministers of education from the Gulf region and from different regions of the world.