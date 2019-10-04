Teachers are the foundation of society, says Hessa Buhumaid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2019) Teachers are the foundation of society, they are a cornerstone of the nation and an inspiration for younger generations, said Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, during a ceremony celebrating World Teachers' Day in Dubai.

The Ministry of Community Development organised the ceremony to celebrate the annual event, and acknowledge educators' efforts, particularly special education teachers who work across People of Determination centres in the UAE.

Currently, some 254 teachers, specialists and administrative staff are working at eight People of Determination, Autism and Early Intervention Centres under the Ministry of Community Development. These centres provide educational and rehabilitation services to enhance the empowerment and inclusion of persons with disabilities.

During the ceremony, Buhumaid announced the launch of the 'Best Teacher Award' for the academic year 2019-2020 across the UAE's People of Determination centres. The UAE minister also unveiled an annual assessment system to evaluate the performance of each of the centres, in a bid to encourage development excellence.

Held annually on 5th October since 1994, World Teachers’ Day commemorates the anniversary of the adoption of the 1966 ILO/UNESCO Recommendation concerning the Status of Teachers.

According to a ministry statement, the centres will be assessed by external evaluators (70 percent) and parents (30 percent) across 21 themes and 96 criteria.