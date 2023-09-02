Open Menu

Team Abu Dhabi Claim Pole Position For Sunday’s Grand Prix Of Italy

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Team Abu Dhabi claim pole position for Sunday’s Grand Prix of Italy

SAN NAZZARO, Italy, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2023) Team Abu Dhabi's Rashed Al Qemzi topped the first session of the Grand Prix of Italy today.

The three-time F2 world champion dominated the six-boat qualifying shoot-out at San Nazzaro, demonstrating his ambition to win a fourth drivers title.
The Grand Prix of San Nazzaro got underway today on the River Po as 17 competitors battled it out in Free Practice and Qualifying to determine who would secure pole position for tomorrow's race.
In free practice just one second separated the top 8 boats and it was Monégasque driver Giacomo Sacchi that went fastest during the 90minute session. Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi was second fastest and Sweden’s Daniel Segenmark was third quickest.
Italy's Tullio Abbate eager to get restarted following a yellow flag barrel rolled out of the session leaving his team with a battle against the clock to make qualifying.
As the temperature rose so did the action on water as they headed into the first qualifying session.
Seventeen boats took to the water for 20 minutes of Q1 and it was rookie F2 Racer Stefan Arand that was topping the session.

Norway’s Tobias Munthe-Kaas was second fastest and Rashed Al Qemzi 3rd.
Lithuania’s Egidijus Dagilis seemed to suffer problems along with Finland’s Totti Kemppainen and both never made the cut as the top 15 progressed into Q2.
15 minutes of intense action ensued in the beating Italian sun as Johan Osterberg hit a piece of floating debris that cut short his qualifying campaign.
Giacomo Sacchi once more topped the leader board but Lithuania's Edgaras Riabko was hot on his wake and Tobias Munthe-Kaas right behind him.
Joining then in the Q3 session was Rashed Al Qemzi, Daniel Segenmark and Stefan Arand.
With less boats on the water the lap times began to drop. Stefan Arand was forced to retire from the session with fuel problems after just 3 laps. Biding his time on his 14th lap Rashed Al Qemzi got a flying lap and set he fastest time of the day with a time of 42.070 seconds and within secured himself pole position for the Grand Prix of San Nazzaro.
Tobias Munthe-Kaas will start in second on the grid, Giacomo Sacchi takes the third place with Daniel Segenmark in fourth and Edgaras Riabko in fifth.

Related Topics

World Water Norway Abu Dhabi Driver Po San Italy Sweden Finland Lithuania From Top Race

Recent Stories

Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

19 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

19 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

19 minutes ago
 LCCI for steps to control gap between interbank, o ..

LCCI for steps to control gap between interbank, open market dollar rates

24 minutes ago
 Three drug peddlers held with imported wine

Three drug peddlers held with imported wine

23 minutes ago
 Mali's 'Black Panther' Salif Keita dies, aged 76

Mali's 'Black Panther' Salif Keita dies, aged 76

23 minutes ago
Pakistan's top service enterprises participate in ..

Pakistan's top service enterprises participate in CIFTIS in Beijing

24 minutes ago
 I.Coast votes in local polls seen as test for pres ..

I.Coast votes in local polls seen as test for presidential race

23 minutes ago
 Japan basketball 'on the map' after qualifying for ..

Japan basketball 'on the map' after qualifying for Paris Olympics

23 minutes ago
 South Sudan, Japan grab Olympic spots at Basketbal ..

South Sudan, Japan grab Olympic spots at Basketball World Cup

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan outplay Bhutan in opening match of SAFF U ..

Pakistan outplay Bhutan in opening match of SAFF U16 C'ship

17 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East