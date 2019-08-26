UrduPoint.com
Team Abu Dhabi Closes In On F2 World Title With Victory In Italy

Faizan Hashmi 16 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 03:45 PM

Team Abu Dhabi closes in on F2 world title with victory in Italy

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi has taken a major step towards a second UIM F2 World Championship title after a title win in the Grand Prix of Italy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi has taken a major step towards a second UIM F2 World Championship title after a title win in the Grand Prix of Italy.

The 2017 champion extended his lead in this year’s series to 30 points over Dutchman Ferdinand Zandbergen with a commanding performance in Brindisi where he dominated proceedings over two days.

Al Qemzi will now aim to clinch the world title during the Grand Prix of Portugal in Ribadouro on 13th-15th September, although he could be kept waiting until the final round in Abu Dhabi on 5th-7th December.

The Emirati driver followed up his opening-round victory in Lithuania and second place in Norway with another impressive performance in Italy where he looked to be in control from the official practice session when he set the pace.

Al Qemzi then secured his third successive pole position in qualifying and went on to claim his second Grand Prix victory of the season, shrugging off a yellow flag restart to win by almost four seconds from Sweden’s Ola Pettersson.

"After the yellow flag my adrenalin was flowing as the pressure was back on me, especially as this was a very short circuit," said Al Qemzi. "But I regained the lead and felt comfortable after that and just focused on staying ahead."

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Tayer, who had been hoping for a change in fortunes after qualifying in seventh place, went out after suffering engine problems and then hitting a race buoy.

"The circuit was really too crowded for a circuit just 1,650 metres long," said Al Tayer. "Nobody can reach a good speed when it’s like that and the race should be limited to 15 boats."

