UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Team Abu Dhabi Looks To Retain UIM XCAT World Championship In Dubai Grand Finale

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 10:30 PM

Team Abu Dhabi looks to retain UIM XCAT World Championship in Dubai Grand finale

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente and Faleh Al Mansoori will blank out off-race matters in the 2019 UIM XCAT World Championship and focus on securing a double race victory at this weekend’s decisive Dubai Grand Prix.

The defending XCAT world champions, who opened the season with back-to-back race wins in Italy, hope that a repeat performance will be enough to see them retain the title they secured with a victory in China’s Hangzhou Grand Prix last year.

"Our focus is purely on getting maximum points this weekend, and the entire team will have nothing else on their minds," team manager, Talib Al-Sayed said.

After a third-place finish in race three during last month’s Shanghai Grand Prix, Torrente and Al Mansoori thought they would arrive in this weekend’s final round of the championship in Dubai holding a five-point lead over the Dubai Police crew of Arif Al Zaffain and Nadir Bin Hendi.

But XCAT Racing later reversed their decision to penalise Al Zaffain and Bin Hendi for hitting a boy, removing a 30-second time penalty.

They also imposed two 30-second time penalties on Torrente and Al Mansoori in Abu Dhabi 4 for buoy infringements at the start.

Team Abu Dhabi appealed against the penalties, but as no decision has yet been reached, Al Zaffain and Bin Hendi currently lead the championship by six points from Australians, Tom Barry-Cotter and Ross Willaton, in Maritimo, with Torrente and Al Mansoori another point behind in third place.

Rashed Al Tayer and Majed Al Mansoori return to action in Dubai looking to build on an impressive run of performances in China where they claimed a hat-trick of podium finishes in Abu Dhabi 5.

The XCAT boats take to the water at the Dubai International Marine Club for two official practice sessions on Thursday starting at 11:00 and 15.30.

The pole position qualifier gets underway at 9:00 on Friday, with race one roaring to life at 15:00 and race two following at the same time on Saturday.

Related Topics

World Police Water China Dubai Abu Dhabi Hangzhou Shanghai Same Lead Italy 2019 From Race

Recent Stories

MBRF launches 7th edition of ‘Bil Arabi’ to su ..

32 minutes ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights country’s experience in cl ..

32 minutes ago

Women have advanced across all sectors in the UAE: ..

32 minutes ago

Women’s empowerment is a national priority: Sult ..

2 hours ago

'Huge' Carbon Footprint of Wars Overlooked by COP2 ..

4 minutes ago

Check & balance system to be strengthened: Azam Su ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.