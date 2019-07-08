Team Abu Dhabi maintains overall lead in the 2019 UIM F1H2O World Championship

EVIAN, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) Team Abu Dhabi’s Shaun Torrente maintained his overall lead in the 2019 UIM F1H2O World Championship on Sunday with a battling performance to finish second in the Grand Prix of France for Formula 1 powerboats.

Team Amaravati’s Jonas Andersson, produced a great performance to take victory. Thani Al Qemzi was third to grab the podium finish.

The last minute change from pole position race to knockout system due to winds and high waves added to the difficulties of the race.

The race was watched by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah sports Council; and Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.

Salem Al Rumaithi, Head of Abu Dhabi Team, congratulated H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, and Chairman of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, on the victory.