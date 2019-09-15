UrduPoint.com
Team Abu Dhabi's Driver Al Qemzi Looks To Clinch F2 World Title

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 01:15 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi will start from pole position in the Grand Prix of Portugal tomorrow as he bids to secure the 2019 UIM F2 World Championship title.

The Emirati driver maintained his 100% record in qualifying this season, winning the shoot out on the Albufeira da Pala reservoir in Ribadouro with a fastest lap of 45.

44 to edge out Norway’s Tobias Munthe-Kaas on 45.53.

Al Qemzi will now look to complete a hat-trick of race victories tomorrow, although he may not even need a podium finish to clinch his second F2 world title in three years.

He carries a 30-point championship lead from Dutchman Ferdinand Zandbergen into the Grand Prix of Portugal getting under way at at 3.45pm local time and is full of confidence, with the final round to follow on home waters in Abu Dhabi on December 5-7.

