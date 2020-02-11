UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Team Abu Dhabi’s Al Mulla Aims To Start Title Defence In UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship In Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:45 PM

Team Abu Dhabi’s Al Mulla aims to start title defence in UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship in Kuwait

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashid Al Mulla aims to begin the defence of his freestyle title in the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship this weekend despite breaking his shoulder while preparing for the start of the new season in Kuwait.

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Feb, 2020) Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashid Al Mulla aims to begin the defence of his freestyle title in the UIM-ABP Aquabike World Championship this weekend despite breaking his shoulder while preparing for the start of the new season in Kuwait.

The Emirati rider, world champion for the last two years after ten Grand Prix victories in succession, heads into Thursday’s official practice for the Grand Prix of Kuwait uncertain of whether he will be able to contest the first moto the next day.

"I will do my best to start and get as many points as I can" said Al Mulla.

"The pain is only about 30% now and I want to give it a try. I was doing a back flip with one hand in training when my hand slipped and I fell on the ski and broke my right shoulder.

"

After hospital treatment three weeks ago, Al Mulla was told he would need a month to recover, and kept his injury largely to himself in the build-up to the new season. If he recovers in time, Team Abu Dhabi will retain hopes of a triple world title success this season, despite the certainty that this will be a hugely competitive world championship.

With three-times Ski Ladies GP1 champion Emma-Nellie Ortendahl making her Team Abu Dhabi debut in Kuwait, Rashed Al Tayer hopes to repeat his opening round Grand Prix victory in Portugal last season while Salman Al Awadhi challenges in Ski GP1.

Related Topics

World Kuwait Abu Dhabi Rashid Portugal Turkish Lira Best

Recent Stories

Estonian Police Launch Cybercrime Reporting Websit ..

53 minutes ago

Syrian Troops Recapture Key Town West of Aleppo - ..

53 minutes ago

Du announces 9.3 percent growth in 2019 net profit

1 hour ago

Two Ex-Spanish Prime Ministers Summoned to Testify ..

53 minutes ago

Malaysia to increase palm oil export to Pakistan

53 minutes ago

5 injured in gas-leak explosion in Rawalpindi

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.