UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi Clinches UIM F2 World Championship

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinches UIM F2 World Championship

RIBADOURO, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2019) Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi clinched the UIM F2 World Championship title for the second time in three years with a commanding victory in the Grand Prix of Portugal.

The Emirati driver, who has led the series from his opening round win in Lithuania back in June, was crowned world champion in Ribadouro yesterday with one round to spare after another impeccable display.

Having secured his fourth successive pole position 24 hours earlier, he again underlined his dominance of this year’s series with a 14.75 secs winning margin over Sharjah Team’s Ferdinand Zandbergen, his nearest title challenger. Portugal’s Duarte Benavente was third, another 4.

28 secs adrift.

Al Qemzi now has the luxury of carrying his second F2 world title into the final round, the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi, which effectively becomes a victory lap of honour on home waters on December 7. Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Tayer finished in 13th position.

There was a double helping of drama at the start of the race which was halted initially by a red flag after a collision between Dutchman Zandbergen and German Stefan Hagin on the first lap.

The re-start then saw another clash on the first turn between Sweden’s Daniel Segenmark and Britain’s Owen Jelf, and after the yellow flag resumption Al Qemzi stormed into a clear lead and went on to secure a third race victory of the season.

Related Topics

World German Abu Dhabi Driver Sharjah Lead Portugal Sweden Lithuania June December From Race

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 - Special Edition Goes on Sal ..

4 minutes ago

Islamabad Capital Territory admin sets up 'Special ..

8 minutes ago

Central Punjab in pickle despite Umar, Azhar, Sheh ..

29 minutes ago

Death Toll in Airstrike on Libya's Sirte Rises to ..

8 minutes ago

Friendly police ecology is essential for improving ..

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister to inform int'l leaders about IOK s ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.