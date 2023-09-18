Open Menu

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi Secured His Fourth UIM F2 World Championship Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fourth UIM F2 World Championship title

PESO DA RÉGUA, Portugal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fourth UIM F2 World Championship title today with a perfect tactical drive, as Lithuania’s Edgaras Riabko recorded victory at the Grand Prix of Portugal.

A second-place finish in the penultimate round of the 2023 championship following his Grand Prix victories in Lithuania and Italy was enough to see the Emirati driver add to his previous F2 triumphs in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Adding to the celebrations for Team Abu Dhabi at Peso da Régua in northern Portugal, Al Qemzi’s team-mate, Mansoor Al Mansoori, joined him on the podium with a superb drive to third place after starting fifth.

After seeing pole position snatched away from him by Riabko 24 hours earlier, Al Qemzi was narrowly held off by the Lithuanian as they battled from the start to gain the advantage at the first turn on the Douro river circuit.

From that point onwards, Al Qemzi settled into his rhythm, content to hold second place with his two closest rivals, Monaco’s Giacomo Sacchi and Estonian Stefan Arand, well in arrears, and the final round to follow next weekend.

Playing an important role on the day, Al Mansoori climbed two places over the first four laps to take hold of third place, offering his team-mate protection in the event of any threat from behind.

It failed to materialise, however, with Sacchi making a premature exit through mechanical problems, while Arand was forced to settle for fifth place.

Celebrating at the finish with Al Mansoori and the rest of the Team Abu Dhabi line-up, Al Qemzi will now target a third victory of the season in the season’s final Grand Prix on the Tagus river in Vila Velha de Ródão next Sunday.

It was there two years ago that he recorded a second Grand Prix victory in the space of eight days to wrap up his third F2 world title.

Al Qemzi had arrived in Portugal full of confidence, holding a 16-point championship lead over Sacchi. His only worrying moment came in yesterday’s free practice session when he flipped and damaged his boat.

It was repaired in rapid time by the Team Abu Dhabi technicians, allowing Al Qemzi to qualify in a comfortable second place, on his way to joining Sweden’s Erik Stark in the record books as a four-time F2 world champion.

This victory also marked a remarkable achievement for Guido Cappellini, who has delivered 17 world championship titles to the UAE capital during his eight-year tenure as Team Abu Dhabi manager.

Related Topics

World UAE Abu Dhabi Driver Vila Velha Monaco Lead Italy Portugal Sweden Lithuania Sunday 2017 2019 Event From

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED1.5 ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED1.5 billion in August

16 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash visits Shanghai Institutes for Intern ..

Saqr Ghobash visits Shanghai Institutes for International Studies

30 minutes ago
 AstraZeneca unveils new sustainable offices at TEC ..

AstraZeneca unveils new sustainable offices at TECOM Group’s Dubai Science Par ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's Trillion-Dollar Economic Revival: IMARA ..

Pakistan's Trillion-Dollar Economic Revival: IMARAT's Vision 2047 Showcased Glob ..

3 hours ago
 UAE achieves substantial progress in countering mo ..

UAE achieves substantial progress in countering money laundering, terrorist fina ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan value good relations with America. Khawaj ..

Pakistan value good relations with America. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

3 hours ago
Updating insured Emirati’s data is pivotal to su ..

Updating insured Emirati’s data is pivotal to support quality of electronic se ..

3 hours ago
 Desecration of Holy Quran, religious figures unacc ..

Desecration of Holy Quran, religious figures unacceptable: Aneeq

3 hours ago
 statistics till September 15, 2023 by Pakistan Cot ..

Statistics till September 15, 2023 by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association

3 hours ago
 IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's post arre ..

IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's post arrest bail plea in cipher case

3 hours ago
 Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical te ..

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical team

5 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

6 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East