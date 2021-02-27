UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:15 PM

Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar wins UAE Tour 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) Team Emirates won the UAE Tour 2021, the one and only World Tour cycling race in the middle East, which concluded in the UAE capital today.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, watched part of the Abu Dhabi Stage, which was the seventh and last round of the 1,045 km UAE Tour, where 140 top riders participated representing 20 professional teams from across the world. They passed through five emirates over seven days, covering 1045km culminating today at Abu Dhabi Breakwater.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed greeted the cyclists while passing by Qasr Al Hosn today.

UAE Team Emirates rider Tadej Pogacar won the race following last year's Tour de France success, with this victory being his first event of 2021. The team won the overall race by 35 seconds from Britain's Adam Yates, riding for Team Ineos - with Joao Almeida of Portugal finishing third for Deceuninck-QuickStep.

