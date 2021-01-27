UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Team Of Emirati Referees To Officiate In FIFA Club World Cup

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Team of Emirati referees to officiate in FIFA Club World Cup

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) A team of Emirati referees will officiate in the FIFA Club World Cup, to be held in Doha from 4th to 11th February, 2021.

A preparatory camp for the tournament’s referees, organised by the FIFA Referees’ Committee and comprising physical exercise, technical lectures and workshops, will be attended by referee Mohammed Abdullah Hassan and assistant referees Mohammed Al Hammadi and Hassan Al Mihri.

Related Topics

World FIFA Doha February From

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi visits art exhibition of Zayed Univ ..

6 minutes ago

DEWA extends open invitation to the Agile Governan ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, US Joint military exercise concludes

21 minutes ago

Bakhtarwar Bhutto’s Mehndi function will be held ..

1 hour ago

PIA pilots see UFOs during flights from Karachi to ..

1 hour ago

PIA strikes out-of –court settlement for release ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.