Team of Emirati referees to officiate in FIFA Club World Cup

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2021) A team of Emirati referees will officiate in the FIFA Club World Cup, to be held in Doha from 4th to 11th February, 2021.

A preparatory camp for the tournament’s referees, organised by the FIFA Referees’ Committee and comprising physical exercise, technical lectures and workshops, will be attended by referee Mohammed Abdullah Hassan and assistant referees Mohammed Al Hammadi and Hassan Al Mihri.