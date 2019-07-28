Team to execute national chemicals management strategy holds first meeting

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) The team tasked with implementing the 'National Strategy for Integrated Management of Chemicals' today held its first meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, in Dubai.

Saif Al Shara, Assistant Under-secretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at MOCCAE, chaired the meeting that outlined the implementation processes to bring the strategy into effect.

The team comprises representatives of the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Office of Weapons, Ammunition, Explosives and Military Equipment, Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, Federal Customs Authority, Environment Protection and Development Authority of Ras Al Khaimah, and municipal authorities in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, and Umm Al Qaiwain.

Othaibah Al Qaydi, MOCCAE's Assistant Expert at the Department of Municipal Affairs, said, "The National Strategy for Integrated Management of Chemicals seeks to ensure the safe handling of high risk chemicals throughout their life cycle, from production until they are carefully disposed of.

It provides an institutional framework for entities that license the trade, import, and suitable disposal of chemicals to prevent the illegal circulation of harmful substances."

She added, "The handling and disposal of chemicals, given that they are an essential component in most industries, have posed many environmental and health concerns. The UAE is acutely aware of the challenge and is tackling it at various levels in multiple ways, including through ratifying and complying with relevant international agreements."

A draft of the National Strategy for Integrated Management of Chemicals was first proposed by MOCCAE at the UAE government meetings in 2017, and in April 2019 the UAE Cabinet approved its implementation.