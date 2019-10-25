Team UAE claims impressive three wins in FIRST Global Challenge 2019

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) On day one of the FIRST Global Challenge 2019 in Dubai, the third edition of the annual international robotics competition, Team UAE claimed an impressive three wins from three matches, while Team China has taken an early lead in the overall ranking points.

On day one of the competition, 141 of the total 284 qualifying-round matches were played.

The FIRST Global Challenge 2019 in Dubai consolidates the UAE's prominent status as a preferred host of global events and testifies to its pivotal role in international endeavors to leverage future technologies to build the capacities of young people and motivate them to create innovative solutions to the world’s challenges in vital sectors.

The teams featured in the competition were selected based on their results in a year-round series of qualifying events held around the world. Every year, each team receives a robotic kit and is tasked with assembling a robot that can address various issues identified by specialized international academic institutions.

The competition venue features six competition areas, each with six teams competing. Three teams form an alliance against the other three. The goal is to score the maximum number of points during the qualifying days, after which the teams with the highest scores will proceed to the finals based on a rankings system, set to take place on Sunday, October 27, followed by the announcement of the winners and an award ceremony to conclude the tournament.

The purpose-built venue includes team areas, training spaces, two playgrounds and a space for assembling and preparing robots before the competition. One of its most important parts is the Robotics Clinic that enables teams to perform any repairs that may be required, and is staffed by Emirati volunteers as well as participants from abroad.

Team UAE comprises seven high school students: Shouq Saeed Al Dhanhani and Sheikha Ali Al Soreidi from Dibba Al Fujairah Secondary School, and Hamad Saeed, Abdullah Jawdat, Abdul Rahman Abdullah, Ghazi Salem and Mohammed Yasser from Rashid bin Saeed Secondary School in Hatta.

Inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and organised by the Dubai Future Foundation, the FIRST Global Challenge 2019 in Dubai has drawn the participation of 1,500 students aged 14-18 from 191 countries. From October 24 to 27, 2019, the teams are competing in leveraging robotics and artificial intelligence applications to develop innovative solutions to the world’s challenges. This year's edition of the international challenge focuses on protecting the oceans.