Team UAE fly for gold with Etihad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 10:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2021) ABU DHABI, 23rd August 2021 (WAM) – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, hosted 32 members of the UAE Paralympic Committee on their journey to the 2020 Paralympic Games taking place in Tokyo, Japan.

The Olympic Games reached a spectacular finale on 8 August, and the excitement continues as the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games open on 24 August. The biggest para sports event in the world returns to Japan 57 years after Tokyo 1964, with 1,400 athletes from 122 countries competing for 14 gold medals. Among the field,12 athletes will represent the United Arab Emirates in the sports of Athletics, Powerlifting, Cycling and Shooting.

Mohamed Fadhel Al Hameli, Chairman of UAE Paralympic Committee, said: "We are very excited to fly on our national airline, amongst our UAE team, including Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani, the world champion medallist in shooting who is going for the gold.

We are excited to see just how far we can go at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, with hard work, persistence and just a little bit of luck is all we need to win."

Terry Daly, Executive Director Guest Experience, Brand & Marketing, Etihad, said: "As the UAE’s national flag carrier, Etihad is proud to support the UAE Paralympic Committee and to fly the talented UAE National Team and their support crew to the Games. On behalf of the Etihad family, we wish them the best of luck in their Olympic journey."

