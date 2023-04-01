UrduPoint.com

Tech Leaders Call For Pause In AI Systems Training

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Tech leaders call for pause in AI systems training

COLOGNY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) Key figures in artificial intelligence and digital technology have published an open letter calling for a six-month pause in the development of AI systems more powerful than OpenAI's ChatGPT 4.

According to a World Economic Forum article, the signatories to the letter, published by the Future of Life Institute, warned that "advanced AI could represent a profound change in the history of life on Earth, and should be planned for and managed with commensurate care and resources".

The letter has been signed by more than 1,400, people, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Turing prize winner professor Yoshua Bengio and Stuart Russell, Director of the Center for Intelligent Systems at Berkeley University.

The letter was also signed by Elon Musk, who co-founded OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT. Musk's foundation also provides funding to the organisation that published the letter. A number of researchers at Alphabet's DeepMind added their Names to the list of signatories.

The letter accused AI labs of rushing into the development of systems with greater intelligence than humans, without properly weighing up the potential risks and consequences for humanity.

"Recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one – not even their creators – can understand, predict, or reliably control," the letter stated.

The signatories to the letter called for AI developers to work alongside governments and policy-makers to create robust regulatory authorities and governance systems for AI.

In an apparent response to the open letter, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, whose ChatGPT-4 has led the development of AI in recent months, posted a tweet, saying that the things we need for a good AGI future are “the technical ability to align a superintelligence”, “sufficient coordination among most of the leading AGI [artificial general intelligence] efforts”, and “an effective global regulatory framework including democratic governance”.

The tweet essentially summarises a blog post by Altman dated 24th February 2023. In the blog, Altman says his company's mission is, "to ensure that artificial general intelligence – AI systems that are generally smarter than humans – benefits all of humanity".

Altman also acknowledged the potential risks of hyper-intelligent AI systems, citing "misuse, drastic accidents and societal disruption". The OpenAI CEO went on to detail his company's approach to mitigating those risks.

"As our systems get closer to AGI, we are becoming increasingly cautious with the creation and deployment of our models. Our decisions will require much more caution than society usually applies to new technologies, and more caution than many users would like. Some people in the AI field think the risks of AGI (and successor systems) are fictitious; we would be delighted if they turn out to be right, but we are going to operate as if these risks are existential."

Related Topics

World Technology Berkeley Elon Musk February Apple Post All Race

Recent Stories

Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Se ..

Dubai College of Tourism launches ‘Autism And Sensory Awareness Course’ on D ..

5 minutes ago
 Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten ba ..

Dubai Police forge strategic alliances with ten banks to enhance security and ta ..

5 minutes ago
 MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dub ..

MINA Football Cup for Youth kick offs today in Dubai

5 minutes ago
 China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge i ..

China&#039;s CNPC reports 62.1% net profit surge in 2022

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince congratulates new UAE leadershi ..

Saudi Crown Prince congratulates new UAE leadership on their appointment

20 minutes ago
 DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Siemens

DEWA discusses enhancing cooperation with Siemens

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.