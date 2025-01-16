Technological advancements enhancing threat detection at large-scale events, says security expert at Intersec 2025

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The future of global event security and the critical balance between opportunities and risks were spotlighted during today's Intersec 2025 Security Leader’s Summit. The event brought together security professionals and industry leaders from around the world to explore the latest challenges and innovations in safeguarding major international events.

Event security encompasses multiple domains, including venue security, traffic and transportation, client group protection, logistics, cybersecurity, immigration and border management, and safeguarding airspace and maritime zones.

Delivering a highly anticipated session on “Securing Global Mega Events: Security Lessons Learnt”, Regina Dagueva, Chairman Advisor of the Safety & Security Operations Committee (SSOC) in Qatar, highlighted how technological advancements are significantly shaping the future of physical security, particularly for major events.

She said: “In the next five years, security professionals will face significant opportunities and risks. The rapid evolution of technologies will enhance threat detection and response, while advanced communication tools will improve global collaboration and information sharing during events. Experience from large-scale events will also help develop a skilled market of security experts.”

The SSOC, an entity specialising in planning and implementing security operations for major mass events, played a pivotal role in securing the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Qatari Security Forces also contributed to the security operations for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“Balancing these opportunities and risks will be essential for security professionals as they prepare for the future of event security. The complex global security environment, such as geopolitical issues, may require security professionals to adapt quickly to new challenges and evolving threats,” Dagueva added.

The two-day Security Leader’s Summit featured a high-level lineup of sessions and speakers focused on redefining security norms and strategies. While event security took centre stage, discussions also addressed inclusive community security, securing supply chains, post-conflict reconstruction, and the implications of artificial intelligence (AI) in global security.

Grant Tuchten, Portfolio Director at Intersec organiser Messe Frankfurt middle East, said: “Intersec is a vital catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and progress in the global security industry. The Security Leader’s Summit brings together the most influential voices in the field to address critical challenges and explore actionable strategies that shape the industry's future."

Intersec 2025 will run until Thursday, 16 January, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

