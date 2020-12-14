Technology Innovation Institute appoints cryptography experts to Cryptography Research Centre Board of Advisors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Dec, 2020) Global experts in cryptography have been appointed to the Board of Advisors at the new Cryptography Research Centre (CRC), one of the initial seven dedicated centres of the Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC).

The appointments follow a series of rapid announcements at TII since the first ATRC board meeting in August 2020.

The CRC is one of the few global centres bringing together theoretical and applied cryptographers in a research-oriented setting. The cryptographers collaborate on breakthrough research projects that lead to innovative outcomes. Spanning fields from post-quantum cryptography (PQC), lightweight cryptography, cryptanalysis, cryptographic protocols, hardware-based cryptography, confidential computing, amongst others, the distinguished Board of Advisors will guide efforts to develop breakthrough technologies for global impact, reinforcing Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and research and development (R&D).

The board includes: Prof. Joan Daemen, Professor of Symmetric Cryptography at Radboud University in The Netherlands, who co-designed the Rijndael cypher that was selected as the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) and is one of the co-designers of the Keccak (SHA-3) cryptographic algorithm; Prof. Lejla Batina, Professor of Hardware Cryptography at Radboud University, whose expertise is in applied cryptography and embedded systems security; Dr Guido Bertoni, CEO of Security Pattern, Italy, whose research areas include cryptographic algorithms, hardware-based cryptography, applied cryptography and embedded systems security, and a co-designer of the Keccak (SHA-3) cryptographic algorithm; Prof.

Carlos Aguilar, Professor of ISAE-SUPAERO in Toulouse University, France, a post-quantum cryptographer and expert in secure cryptographic implementations and computational theory; Prof. Damien Stehlé, Professor in Computer Science at École Normale Supérieure de Lyon, France, whose focus areas are post-quantum cryptography, computational theory and complex algebra, and Prof. Tim Güneysu, Professor of Security Engineering at Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany, who is an expert in secure hardware implementations, cloud cryptographic schemes and secure engineering.

Speaking on the board appointments, Dr Najwa Aaraj, Chief Researcher at CRC, said, "The success of any scientific and research-focused entity is led by its board of advisors as they support in setting the vision. By bringing together renowned experts, we are connecting global expertise in the field of cryptography.

"Through the research undertaken at the Cryptography Research Centre, we are confident that Abu Dhabi and the UAE will pioneer breakthrough technologies that ensure even greater enhancements in high-priority cryptographic areas."

TII is a pioneering global research and development centre that has seven initial dedicated research centres in quantum, autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy and secure systems.