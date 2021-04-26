Technology Innovation Institute joins quantum computing challenge with launch of open-source ‘Qibo’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Apr, 2021) The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that its Quantum Research Centre (QRT) has developed the first simulation version of "Qibo", a versatile open-source quantum computing programming framework, in collaboration with researchers from around the world.

The development follows a series of rapid announcements at the TII since the first board meeting of the ATRC in August 2020.

The TII strives to create innovation for a better world. The development of an open-source programming framework will have compelling benefits for the global research community.

Qibo is designed to support quantum algorithms across different computer systems, including hardware accelerators such as graphics processing units (GPUs) and multiple quantum devices. This versatility makes Qibo easy to use for quantum programming and accelerates research and applications. Written in programming languages such as Python and C/C++, Qibo is the entry point for a full-stack programming platform, able to run quantum algorithms across different quantum computers and simulators.

Qibo is a joint project of the QRT, Qilimanjaro Quantum Tech, the Barcelona-based quantum computing company, and researchers at other global centres.

The QRT team is led by Chief Researcher, Prof José Ignacio Latorre. The first release of Qibo was published in September 2020, with the final version set for launch within the next two years.

Speaking at the announcement, Faisal Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the ATRC, said, "The fact that Qibo is open-source will be a significant advantage to the world of programming and marks a major contribution to the research community and the advancement of scientific inquiry. Initial benchmark studies that show Qibo outperforming other computing languages is a clear indication of the quality of research currently being undertaken at the QRT."

Prof Latorre said, "We are committed to innovation that transcends boundaries. The quantum advantage in computing will offer notable benefits to broader society, ranging from life-sciences, artificial intelligence, and finance."

The QRT is one of seven initial dedicated research centres that are part of the Technology Innovation Institute. The Qibo code published in the research paper can be accessed via a GitHub link [https://qibo.science/].