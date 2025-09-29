Technology Innovation Institute unveils 2 µm fiber laser for medical, industrial use

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2025) The Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research arm of the Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced the launch of its 2 micrometres (µm) high-power fiber laser sources, an innovation that sets new benchmarks for performance, safety and versatility across medicine manufacturing, and materials processing.

Developed by TII’s researchers, the new Thulium-based fiber laser is highly efficient, compact, and scalable, making it ideal for applications where precise interaction with water-rich materials is essential. This includes next-generation surgical instruments that can act with extreme precision, reducing tissue damage, as well as industrial systems that require accurate and clean material processing.

Its applications in the medical field are particularly promising, with the 2 µm wavelength enabling precise tissue ablation and supports minimally invasive procedures, presenting opportunities for safer, more effective alternatives to traditional surgical techniques. The platform is being evaluated for its potential integration into systems for urinary stone treatment, prostate surgery, advanced urology tools and beyond. Its compact and modular design supports a broad range of future device configurations.

To support translation of this research into clinical solutions, TII has formed a strategic collaboration with LIMA Photonics, a German MedTech startup, specialising in medical device design and commercialization.

The complementary collaboration combines TII’s laser development capabilities with LIMA’s strengths in medical system design, compliance, and market readiness.

Dr. Felix Vega, Chief Researcher at TII’s Directed Energy Research Centre, said, “At TII, we’re developing high-performance laser systems designed for real-world impact. Our 2 µm fiber laser showcases this approach - offering capabilities with strong potential in surgical and industrial settings. Through our collaboration with LIMA Photonics, we’re aligning technical innovation with medical application.”

Dr. Samir Lamrini, CEO at LIMA Photonics, said, “We are deeply impressed by the laser research demonstrated at TII and look forward to a strong partnership that we will establish in a synergistic and complementary spirit. The performance, multiple operating modes, and the system architecture of the laser are an ideal asset for clinical applications.”

This initiative forms part of TII and Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy to translate advanced research into real-world solutions and establish the UAE as a global hub for advanced technology. The collaboration with LIMA Photonics reflects a shared focus on applying scientific expertise to priority sectors like healthcare, and on building international partnerships that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s role in shaping the future of advanced technologies.

