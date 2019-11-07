UrduPoint.com
Technology Innovation Pioneers Award Launched

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 12:45 PM

Technology Innovation Pioneers Award launched

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Nov, 2019) Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, DoE, and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, have announced the launch of the Technology Innovation Pioneers Award, EnergyTech.

The award seeks to attract individuals and organisations who can provide innovative technologies, products and services to solve four pre-determined energy challenges; Management of Treated Wastewater, Desalination and Energy Production, Smart Infrastructure, Water Desalination Technologies and Efficiency and Sustainability.

The Management of Treated Wastewater, Desalination and Energy Production challenge aims to attract innovative solutions that reduce the impact of waste from effluent, energy and water processes using improved treatment and re-use of by-products, while the Smart Infrastructure challenge seeks technologies, products or services that support the transportation of energy and water through networks and enhance infrastructure.

The Water Desalination Technologies - addresses innovative and scalable solutions that deliver cost-competitive clear water and which transform produced water from a waste to a resource, while the fourth challenge – The Efficiency and Sustainability challenge focuses on identifying more effective solutions in energy efficiency, sustainability and demand shifting.

The TIP EnergyTech opened the door for submissions across its four challenges through its website https://tip.gov.ae/sectors/energytech/en/.

Commenting on the launch of the award, Mohammed bin Jarsh Al Falasi, Under-Secretary of DoE, said, "DoE’s vision focuses on promoting innovation and enhancing its key role in leading our transformation towards a more efficient and sustainable energy sector that places greater reliance on renewable energy.

Derived from the strategic objectives of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, these key pillars are achievable through innovation and enabling creative youth to help in planning a more sustainable future that conserves precious resources."

According to Rashed Abdulkarim Al Blooshi, Under-Secretary of ADDED, said that the TIP initiative is testament to the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s commitment and continuing efforts towards supporting innovation and technology, in line with Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision and the emirate’s goal to be a renowned hub for global innovation supported by a knowledge-based economy.

"The EnergyTech initiative presents a genuine economic opportunity for Abu Dhabi to attract foreign investments, create jobs and contribute to the clean energy and sustainability movement world-wide, whilst at the same time supporting and promoting the diversification of Abu Dhabi’s economic landscape," he added.

The scheme falls under the umbrella of the Technology Innovation Pioneers, TIP - an initiative launched by the UAE Ministry of Economy and ADDED in 2017, in line with the UAE Centennial 2071 objectives.

Since its inception in 2017, the TIP initiative has exhibited great success locally and internationally. To date, it has received 1,185 applications from 34 countries, with 24 winning submissions across the healthcare and environment fields.

