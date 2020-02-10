UrduPoint.com
Technology Innovation Pioneers Joins WGEO

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:45 PM

Technology Innovation Pioneers, TIP, a leading initiative developed by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, announced that it has joined the World Green Economy Organisation, WGEO, as one of the founding members under its private sector platform

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2020) Technology Innovation Pioneers, TIP, a leading initiative developed by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, announced that it has joined the World Green Economy Organisation, WGEO, as one of the founding members under its private sector platform.

The move aims to reinforce efforts to engage small and medium enterprises, SMEs, inventors and project owners in supporting the global transformation process into a green economy, while also addressing relevant key challenges on a worldwide scale.

This UAE platform for innovation aims to bring entrepreneurs to the global stage and encourage them to contribute to the move to achieve the global goals set forth in the UN Sustainable Development Plan and the Paris Climate Agreement.

TIP has found an ideal partner through the WGEO to further accelerate its mission of encouraging technology entrepreneurs around the world to develop innovative solutions that address global environmental challenges.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of WGEO, said, "TIP’s partnership with WGEO is a testament to the strong need of various sectors and organisations looking for a vital organisation that will make a difference to SMEs and start-ups, especially young entrepreneurs.

We welcome this move to raise the level of awareness of businesses in this field through the WGEO."

Walid Eldawy, CEO, board Member in several leading companies and Vice Chairman of WGEO Private Sector, who is the head of promoting TIP, said, "WGEO offers us the platform to reach out, share ideas and bring our projects to a wider network. Its unique structure presents the opportunity to connect private and public sector partnerships that can tackle difficult environmental issues. We feel the organisation is the bridge to bring the best dynamic organisations together and drive us to solutions that benefit the people and the planet."

TIP runs as an initiative that seeks to develop solutions by supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs that want to help the environment.

Since its inception in 2016, spearheaded by the UAE in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, the WGEO has been working with businesses and other private organisations to catalyse key areas that would drive activities for the green economy such as unlocking green capital, harnessing frontier technologies, facilitating public-private partnerships, and promoting international cooperation and sharing knowledge over innovative and scalable projects.

