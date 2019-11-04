Technology plays an integral role in changing face of cultural practices today: Noura Al Kaabi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2019) Technology plays an integral role in the changing face of cultural practices today, as well as, its offering of myriad of opportunities for culture, expanding our challenges, triggering reflection, awakening empathy and connecting us to one another, said Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development.

She made her remarks at the second edition of EmTech MENA launched today during the Dubai Future Week.

Organised by Dubai Future Foundation, MIT Technology Review and Haykal Media, the second edition of the event is full of insightful sessions, panel discussions from leading government officials and private sector leaders, as well as a showcase by winners of the ‘Innovators Under 35’ award.

EmTech MENA offers a platform to showcase how emerging technologies impacts lives, inspires a brighter future and drives the new global economy.

In the opening session, Technology & Creativity Shaping the Future, keynote speaker Noura Al Kaabi presented on the intertwined relationship of art and technology as a driver of creativity and culture.

She added, "In the UAE, the construction of the world's first 3D printed office space, the launch of the National Innovation Strategy, UAE Vision 2021, the Dubai 10X initiative, Dubai Future Accelerators, smart and sustainable cities initiative are all part of our leadership’s efforts to evolve as a knowledge-based economy. The future of culture depends heavily on new technologies.

Through digital landscaping, we are creating an archive of culture for the coming generations, safeguarding our history and heritage for years to come."

On the role of nascent technologies in transforming energy and water sectors, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, said, "Modern technologies are driving change in the energy and water sectors, and redefining the concept of utilities. These technologies are helping achieve the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

"In an ambitious move to employ AI to promote the foundations of sustainability and energy efficiency, DEWA launched Digital DEWA in September to disrupt the entire business of public utilities and to become the first digital utility in the world to use autonomous systems for renewable energy and storage," added Al Tayer.

Abdulaziz Al Jaziri, Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Operations Officer at the Dubai Future Foundation, said, "Just as how our forefathers transformed the desert into a city of global standards through designing the future; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is transforming Dubai into a global innovation hub and a leading city of the future."

"Through combined efforts such as hosting global events like EmTech, Dubai Future Foundation aims to position the city as an open lab that co-creates the future," he added.