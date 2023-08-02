TECOM group H1 2023 revenue surpasses AED1 billion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) TECOM Group, the creator of specialised business districts and vibrant communities, today announced its financial results for the second quarter (Q2) and the first half of the year (H1) ending 30 June 2023. The Group delivered a strong performance driven by sustained high occupancy levels across its diverse, high-quality portfolio, reporting a 6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue to AED1.05 billion.

The company also reported a 13% YoY increase in net profit to AED485 million in H1 2023.

Malek Al Malek, Chairman of the board of TECOM Group, said, "Our performance was underpinned by Dubai's robust economy and its visionary leadership. Based on our exceptional results, I am pleased to announce that the Board has approved an interim dividend distribution of AED400 million to shareholders for the first half of this year, to be distributed in September 2023."

Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group, said: "Commercial real estate in Dubai is growing steadily owing to Dubai's appeal as a global city to businesses, talent and investors alike and its macroeconomic resilience. Most of our leased assets, especially Grade A centrally located offices, have recorded high occupancy rates.

"We are confident in our ability to sustain occupancy levels for the remainder of the year while also focusing efforts to drive further efficiencies to sustain the strong EBITDA margin. We will continue to execute our clear strategy, supported by our robust financial position, top-notch talent, and access to strategically located land banks to help unlock greater value for our shareholders."

Revenue in H1 2023 increased by 6% YoY to AED1.05 billion, supported by the continued growth in rental rates and the sustained strong occupancy level and customer retention rate across all business districts.

The occupancy level for commercial and industrial assets was 87% as of 30 June 2023, registering a 5% increase from the period ended 30 June 2022. The overall customer retention rate stood at 92% as of 30 June 2023.

The company also reported an 18% YoY increase in a number of customers, surpassing 10,000 customers, including leading multinational and regional companies.

Some of the most noteworthy new customers include Salesforce, which established its first middle East office, as well as pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, biotechnology company Virax Biolabs Group, business school EM Normandie, F&B supplier and manufacturer IFFCO Group (THRYVE™ factory).

EBITDA increased by 14% YoY to AED825 million, mainly driven by improved revenue quality and enhanced management of operating expenses. Net profit grew by 13% YoY to AED485 million, underpinned by strong top-line performance, continued growth across all business segments, enhanced operational efficiencies, improved leverage position and lower total financing cost.

Funds from operations (FFO) stood at AED678 million, representing an increase of 8% YoY, a testament to improved revenue quality and operational efficiency across all income-generating assets.

Revenue in Q2 2023 increased by 6% YoY to AED535 million, registering a solid sequential growth on the sustained demand across Group's portfolio.

EBITDA grew by 14% YoY to AED426 million, impacted positively by ongoing efforts to reduce operating expenses and drive operational efficiencies.

Net profit for the three-month period increased by 19% YoY to AED283 million, excluding the impact of the one-off expense related to settling the old loan facility. The Group's debt profile has improved with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 15% and a 5.7x EBITDA to interest ratio on the back of the immediate positive impact of the recent refinancing of the existing AED7.6 billion loan facility, which was refinanced at lower margins and more favourable terms.

TECOM Group has had a very active year across most of its business districts, reflecting a strong level of business confidence.

In line with the rising demand for purpose-built and well-connected workspaces, TECOM Group expanded its D/Quarters co-working solutions to Dubai Science Park, strengthening the position of the Emirate as a magnet for global talent and businesses of all sizes and from any sector.

The Group continued to enable the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Dubai by launching a science-focused incubator in collaboration with Dubai Science Park. in5 Science will support startups under the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 umbrella.

Virax Biolabs Group announced the establishment of its regional headquarters at Dubai Science Park, further strengthening the region's scientific research and biotechnology landscape.

Dubai Industrial City contributed further to the Emirate's economic growth by attracting approximately AED1 billion in investments from local and global manufacturing companies, reflecting the confidence in the business district and Dubai as a strategic destination for manufacturing and industrial activities.

Dubai Industrial City signed major strategic partnerships with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the Emirates Development Bank (EDB), and Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism to support the sustainable development of the manufacturing sector in the UAE and strength its position as an attractive global industrial hub.

During the first six months of the year, the Group made good progress on several ESG matters. The company continued to deliver value to customers, with customer satisfaction levels increasing to 88.6% in H1 2023 from 87.8% in FY 2022.

TECOM supported 366 startups as part of in5, up from 346 startups at the end of FY 2022. Also, 9% of the energy consumption was generated by clean energy sources, and 179 tonnes of waste was recycled across all business districts.

The company distributed 12,000 meals during the holy month of Ramadan. It also partnered with Emirates Red Crescent to launch "The Good Store", a virtual store encouraging people to donate essential supplies such as food, clothing and shelter materials.

During its meeting on 1 August 2023, the Board of Directors approved the first interim dividend payment of AED400 million, distributed in September 2023. As per the dividend policy set out in the IPO prospectus, TECOM Group is committed to paying a total dividend amount of AED800 million per annum through September 2025.

