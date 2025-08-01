TECOM Group reports AED737 million net profit in H1

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2025) TECOM Group announced its financial results for the first half (H1) of the year ending 30th June 2025. The Group reported robust net profit growth of 22 percent year-on-year (YoY) to AED737 million, with revenue rising 21 percent YoY to AED 1.4 billion during the period.

TECOM Group noted a YoY 24 percent increase in EBITDA, which reached AED1.1 billion, maintaining healthy EBITDA margins at 80 percent, reflecting sustainable business growth.

Funds from operations (FFO) increased by 17 percent YoY to reach AED984 million, supported by consistent collections and improved revenue quality.

The board of Directors approved an interim dividend payment of AED400 million for H1 2025, in line with the approved Dividend Policy valid until September 2025.

Malek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM Group, said the results reflect the Group’s resilience and its ability to keep pace with the economic growth witnessed in the UAE. He added that TECOM continues to enhance its operational efficiency and deliver sustainable value to shareholders.

Abdulla Belhoul, Chief Executive Officer of TECOM Group, said, “Our financial and operational growth in H1 2025 reflects the success of TECOM Group’s roadmap for long-term growth through our recent strategic investments and attracting new customers. The Group’s robust performance is a step forward in our journey to enable a sustainable future through our ecosystems, solidifying the UAE’s and Dubai’s appeal as a global destination for investment and the ease of doing business.

Occupancy in the Group’s Land Lease portfolio reached 99 percent, marking YoY growth of 3 percent led by strong customer demand from the industrial sector, accelerated by government strategies such as Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’.

In April, PayPal opened its first regional headquarters in the middle East and Africa at Dubai internet City, the pioneering hub uniting global tech industry leaders and talent which today generates 65 percent of Dubai’s technology sector GDP.

In May, Pure Ice Cream commenced construction on its AED80 million production facility at Dubai Industrial City, cementing its vital contribution towards developing the UAE’s industrial sector.

TECOM Group continued its commitment to nurturing sustainability across its ecosystems and raised the number of its LEED-certified buildings to 55 during H1 2025, marking 34 percent growth compared to H1 2024.

The Group made steady progress towards renewable energy adoption, with its solar power projects contributing 8 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean energy.

Aligned with the UAE’s vision to strengthen gender balance in the private sector, 35.4 percent of the Group’s workforce is comprised of women.

TECOM Group has been awarded Shariah compliance certification by the Shariyah Review Bureau (SRB) for the fiscal period ending 31st March 2025.