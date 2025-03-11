TECOM Group Shareholders Approve AED400 Million Cash Dividend For H2 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 01:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2025) TECOM Group shareholders have approved the financial statements for the year that ended 31st December 2024 as well as the recommendation by the board of Directors to distribute a cash dividend of AED400 million (8 fils per share) for the second half of 2024, bringing total cash dividends to AED800 million (16 fils per share), in line with the approved dividend policy in place until the end of the first half of 2025.
The announcement came during the Annual General Assembly Meeting, where shareholders re-elected the Board of Directors and approved the financial statements for the year that ended 31st December 2024.
Malek Al Malek, Chairman of TECOM Group, said, "TECOM Group's strong performance through 2024 has allowed us to implement our strategic investments.
This includes AED2.7 billion of investments to deliver sustainable growth as we continue to expand and contribute to Dubai's economic success whilst providing increased returns for our shareholders."
TECOM Group announced an 11 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenues to AED2.4 billion, with occupancy and retention rates of 94 percent and 92 percent, respectively.
Full year net profits grew by 14 percent YoY to AED1.2 billion with funds from operations (FFO) of AED1.6 billion, led by improved collections and income-generating assets' performance.
Recent Stories
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2025
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-f ..
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Jum ..
UAE President receives Somali President
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris
More Stories From Middle East
-
TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 20246 minutes ago
-
In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising General Administration ..36 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico51 minutes ago
-
Department of Health Chairman praises national medical staff's dedication1 hour ago
-
Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day1 hour ago
-
32 dead in two Mexico bus crashes2 hours ago
-
China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel2 hours ago
-
AFC Champions League Elite: Qatar's Al Sadd, Saudi Al Nasr advance to quarter-finals12 hours ago
-
Three Palestinians martyred in Israeli airstrike in Central Gaza12 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid attends Iftar banquet hosted by sons of late Dalmook bin Juma Al Maktoum12 hours ago
-
UAE President receives Somali President12 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris13 hours ago